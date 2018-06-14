"With Heliospectra we have been able to standardize our products to the highest quality while increasing yields. As the medical market is growing, our operations are expanding and we remain entirely committed to supplying our customers and patients with consistent medical products and effective treatments," said Tony Gasovski, owner and founder of Medical 420.

The indoor controlled environment facility is currently equipped with Heliospectra Eos™ (formerly E60) series, the new order also implements Heliospectra's intelligent Elixia™ (formerly LX60) series to add automation and continue to improve quality, accelerate harvest cycles and production cycles while delivering consistent yields.

"Medical 420 is achieving rapid, positive ROI with the simple, yet powerful Heliospectra solution," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra. He added, "We're pleased to support the Medical 420 team in achieving consistently high-quality product profiles, harvest after harvest."

The order will ship and be visible in the accounts during Q3 and Q4.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian

CEO of Heliospectra

+46 (0)72-203-6344

ir@heliospectra.com

Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/macedonian-cultivation-facility-standardize-on-heliospectra-led-technology,c2547666

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macedonian-cultivation-facility-standardize-on-heliospectra-led-technology-300666302.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

Related Links

http://http://www.heliospectra.com

