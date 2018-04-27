Macerich Declares The Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Shares

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.74 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2018.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.