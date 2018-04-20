Macerich Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Pacific Time (2:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investing Section).

Dial-In Number: Toll-Free 1-866-548-4713 or International 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID # 3268258

WHO: Arthur Coppola, Chairman and CEO, Thomas O'Hern, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO, and Robert Perlmutter, Senior Executive Vice President and COO will host the call.

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investing Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone beginning at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on May 3, 2018 and will be available until May 17, 2018 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, PIN 3268258 or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671.

About Macerich: Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2017. For the third straight year in 2017 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

