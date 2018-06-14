Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence Among Technologies Developed at Conduent's New Innovation Hub in North Carolina's Research Triangle

"With enterprises focusing on digital interactions, it's more important than ever for us to concentrate on and be ahead of emerging technologies," said Ashok Vemuri, chief executive officer, Conduent. "The Research Triangle provides a unique perspective on technology and innovation. Our new hub enables us to leverage the area's many resources to create digital platforms that help our clients give their customers and constituents a better user experience."

Research conducted at the technology and innovation hub in Raleigh will serve all Conduent businesses. The focus is on automating and optimizing processes for the company's customers while creating new market opportunities.

Projects developed in Raleigh include systems that combine data from sensors with video and imagery and then apply quantitative and qualitative techniques to interpret the combined data. Specific research projects that have been commercialized include license plate recognition systems that facilitate electronic toll collection and population analytics for healthcare applications.

Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for the people they serve, such as patients, citizens, customers and employees. The company is using the power of cloud, mobile and the internet of things, coupled with technologies such as automation, cognitive intelligence and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

"North Carolina is proud to be the home of one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the country. We welcome Conduent as another company continuing that innovation focus and growth, while strengthening our economy and providing jobs," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Conduent will receive state-sponsored development initiatives from North Carolina, totaling approximately $2.1 million and additional local government funding of approximately $400,000. The economic stimulus includes a Job Development Investment Grant as well as North Carolina Community College System's Customized Training Value incentives. These performance-based programs help Conduent expand operations while being able to hire and train new employees more strategically.

The technology and innovation hub will provide an additional 200 jobs to the area by the end of 2020. Conduent has already hired 24 employees at the Morrisville facility, with another 20 employees expected to join in the coming weeks. The company currently employs more than 4,300 people in North Carolina in Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Durham, Morrisville and Henderson.

About Conduent

Conduent is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

