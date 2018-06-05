Machine Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Opportunities in the Evolution of Industrial Revolution 4.0

The machine safety market is expected to be valued at USD 4.37 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2025.



Factors that are driving the growth of the market include growing emphasis on industrial safety and proactive safety measures, rising number of accidents in industries, mandatory safety standards and government policies, and increasing demand for presence-sensing safety devices. However, failure to protect workers and machines from secondary hazards, along with additional costs associated with machine safety systems, is hindering the growth of the market.

Evolution of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and development of new and improved safety light curtains with digital indicators provide growth opportunities for the machine safety market. The machine safety market has been segmented on the basis of component, implementation, application, industry, and region.



The machine safety market, on the basis of component, has been segmented into presence-sensing safety sensors, programmable safety systems, safety modules/controllers/relays, safety interlock switches, e-stop devices, and two-hand safety controls. The leading position of presence-sensing safety sensors, in terms of market size, can be attributed to the increasing security requirements to protect workers and production units from accidents. Safety sensors play an important role in implementing machine safety solutions in various industrial applications. Presence-sensing safety devices are suitable for applications in which personnel need frequent and safe access to critical areas near robotic welding, stamping, hydraulic presses, filter presses, or packaging equipment. The market for programmable safety systems is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2025. Safety PLCs play an important role in ensuring safety of machines and their operators. These safety PLC systems also help in the implementation of safety standards and safety-related programming for automated machines.



By application, the market has been classified into assembly, material handling, packaging, robotics, and metal working. Robotics applications are expected to hold the largest size of the market throughout the forecast period. Machine safety functions such as controlling, limiting, and positioning are a must for automated robotic processes. Machine safety products sense emergency situations and stop robots from making and damaging products or harming operators.

However, the market for assembly applications is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Assembling is a continuous, fast, and precise process; it is required to be error-free. Moving parts of machinery and other potential hazards can cause harm to workers; therefore, it is necessary to adopt machine safety measures for assembly applications. Implementation of machine safety systems in assembly lines involves the use of a shield or device covering hazardous area of a machine to prevent contact with the human body.



The automotive industry held the largest size of the machine safety market in 2017. The rising demand for automobiles owing to the increasing population with purchasing power worldwide and the feasibility of easy loans is driving the growth of the market for the automotive industry. The development of environmentally friendly electric vehicles has led to the creation of a new segment of automobiles.



The rising adoption of machine safety systems, such as safety light curtains, safety switches, emergency stop devices, and safety sensors, for assembly, presses, material handling applications in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the machine safety market for the automotive industry. The machine safety market for the food & beverages industry is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2025. The food & beverages industry is growing by opting for an integrated approach of safety and automation, making plants more flexible, safe, and profitable. Various machine safety systems, such as presence-sensing safety sensors, safety light curtains, emergency stop devices, and safety PLCs, have applications in the food & beverages industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Machine Safety Market

4.2 Machine Safety Market, By Component, 2018 vs 2025

4.3 Machine Safety Market in Europe, By Component and Application (2018)

4.4 Machine Safety Market, By Implementation (2018)

4.5 Machine Safety Market, By Region

4.6 Machine Safety Market, By Country (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Number of Industrial Accidents

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Presence-Sensing Safety Devices

5.2.1.3 Mandatory Safety Standards and Government Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Failure to Protect Workers and Machines From Secondary Hazards

5.2.2.2 Additional Costs Associated With Machine Safety Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evolution of Industrial Revolution 4.0

5.2.3.2 Development of New and Improved Safety Light Curtains With Digital Indicators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Complexity in Safety-Based Software and Hardware Designs

5.2.4.2 Failure to Access All Machinery-Related Risks



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Machine Safety Standards

6.4 Machine Safety Lifecycle

6.5 Safety Integrity Level (SIL)

6.6 Functional Safety Standards

6.6.1 Process Industry

6.6.1.1 I Ec 61508

6.6.1.2 I Ec 61511

6.6.2 Machinery

6.6.2.1 IEC 62061



7 Machine Safety Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Presence-Sensing Safety Sensors

7.2.1 Safety Edges

7.2.2 Laser Scanners

7.2.3 Safety Light Curtains

7.2.3.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

7.2.3.2 Photoelectric Cells

7.2.3.3 Control Units

7.2.3.4 Displays

7.2.3.5 Enclosures

7.2.4 Safety Mats

7.2.5 Optoelectronic Devices

7.3 Emergency Stop Devices

7.3.1 Push Buttons

7.3.2 Rope (Cable) Pull Buttons

7.4 Programmable Safety Systems (Safety PLCs)

7.5 Safety Controller/Modules/Relays

7.6 Safety Interlock Switches

7.6.1 Electromechanical

7.6.2 Hinge Pin

7.6.3 Limit

7.6.4 Non-Contact

7.6.5 Tongue

7.6.6 Trapped Key

7.7 Two-Hand Safety Controls



8 Machine Safety Market, By Implementation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Individual Components

8.3 Embedded Components



9 Machine Safety Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Assembly

9.3 Robotics

9.4 Packaging

9.5 Material Handling

9.6 Metal Working

9.7 Others



10 Machine Safety Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oil & Gas

10.3 Chemicals

10.4 Aerospace

10.5 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.6 Food & Beverages

10.7 Automotive

10.8 Healthcare

10.9 Others



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches (2015-2017)

12.3.2 Expansions (2015)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Rockwell

13.1.2 Schneider Electric

13.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric

13.1.4 Omron

13.1.5 Pilz

13.1.6 ABB

13.1.7 Honeywell

13.1.8 Siemens

13.1.9 Keyence Corporation

13.1.10 IDEC Corporation

13.1.11 Sick AG

13.1.12 Banner Engineering

13.2 Other Prominent Players

13.2.1 Smartscan

13.2.2 Pepperl + Fuchs

13.2.3 Euchner

13.2.4 Phoenix Contact

13.2.5 Ka Schmersal

13.2.6 Datalogic



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxbm8l/machine_safety?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/machine-safety-market---global-forecast-to-2025-opportunities-in-the-evolution-of-industrial-revolution-4-0--300659872.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

