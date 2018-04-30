Macro Risk Advisors Raises $265,000 in Sixth Charitable Trading Day

"It is truly an honor for our team to be able to work closely with each other, our clients, and with these great charitable organizations to help them advance their missions of supporting children and families," said Dean Curnutt, founder and CEO of Macro Risk Advisors. "MRA sincerely thanks every one of the 57 clients that participated in our trading day and made it a resounding success."

Over the six years operating this program, MRA has raised over $1.5 million to provide continued support for causes including medical innovation, education for underprivileged youth, mentorship programs, and housing for veterans. This year's organizations were chosen for their dedication to supporting children and their families.

Blythedale Children's Hospital is New York State's only independent, specialty children's hospital, and one of just 19 across the nation. The hospital is dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of children with complex medical illnesses. Mr. Curnutt serves on the board of the hospital.

"We are so grateful to Macro Risk Advisors for their support of Blythedale Children's Hospital through their 6th Charitable Trading Day," said Larry Levine, President and CEO of Blythedale Children's Hospital. "Due to our highly trained clinical staff, and our multi-disciplinary approach to parent and caregiver training, we are proud to say that 91% of our children are discharged home. This generous donation will go far in supporting the continuing education and training of our staff, which is essential to providing the highest level of care to our medically fragile patients and their families. On behalf of these children, I offer my most sincere thanks to MRA."

Founded in 2002, the Summer Hope Foundation is a federally recognized organization dedicated to providing hope for those battling cancer, and to aid organizations working to find answers to the debilitating illness. The foundation is an entirely volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization.

According to the Family Lives On Foundation, one in twenty children across the nation experiences the loss of a parent before the age of 16. The foundation strives to provide consistent aid and support to bereaved children throughout their childhoods, and to change the social conversations around death and grief.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation partners with hospitals to meet the emotional and non-medical needs of families with premature babies. By providing support, information, and supplies, the foundation strives to both support the babies and to ease their parents through trying times.

The St. Louis Center is a residential community grounded in compassion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kindness, patience, and personalized services are core to the Center's work to promote that all people are deserving of dignity.

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm headquartered in New York and specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 500 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com or MRAD <GO> on Bloomberg.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Frank@dlpr.com / Stephanie@dlpr.com

212-704-7385

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macro-risk-advisors-raises-265-000-in-sixth-charitable-trading-day-300638960.html

SOURCE Macro Risk Advisors

Related Links

http://www.macroriskadvisors.com

