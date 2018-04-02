Madhu Ranganathan Joins OpenText as Chief Financial Officer

"I am very pleased to welcome Madhu to OpenText, a Silicon Valley veteran and a highly experienced global finance executive. Madhu brings over 25 years of strategic and financial leadership experience with deep operational focus in software, hardware & tech-enabled services businesses," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText Vice Chair, CEO and CTO.

OpenText Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

OpenText also announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2018 will be released on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText Vice Chair, CEO and CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on May 9, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) +1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 23, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 2119 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please use the following link: http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Copyright ©2018 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

