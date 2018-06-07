Magdalena Mook Named Vice Chair of ASAE International Section Council

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Magdalena Mook, CEO and Executive Director of the International Coach Federation (ICF), has been named Vice Chair of the American Society of Association Executives' (ASAE's) 2018 International Section Council.

ASAE's International Section works to enhance the international perspective of the association management profession and the international competencies of ASAE members. The International Section Council supports the development of content and resources for association professionals whose role includes international activities or the engagement of the non-USA community in their field or industry.

Mook has been a member of the International Section Council for the last three years.

"In a fast-changing world, global associations face a variety of unique challenges and opportunities. The work of ASAE's International Section Council supports these organizations by developing and sharing successful practices and solutions. We also provide insights and resources for organizations that are contemplating expanding their scope outside North America," Mook said. "I've been very happy to be a member of this group and feel privileged to step into this leadership role."

Mook joined ICF's staff in 2005 and has served in her current role since 2010. Previously, Magdalena worked as Assistant Director of National Policy and Director of Development with the Council of State Governments (CSG). Prior to CSG, she served as program manager for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.

Mook holds a master's degree in economics and international trade from Poland's Warsaw School of Economics, and she completed Copenhagen Business School's advanced program in international management and consulting. She is also a trained coach through the College of Executive Coaching.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 34,000-plus members located in more than 145 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

