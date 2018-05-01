Magic Carousel Sundays Brings Summer Dayclub Series to Brooklyn's Coney Island

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coney Art Walls and Live On Air Events announce the launch of a new Sunday Dayclub: Magic Carousel Sundays, which will officially open on Sunday May 27th, 2018, steps from the world-famous Coney Island boardwalk. The Art Walls space will be transformed each Sunday into a lush, open-air oasis, featuring renowned DJs from across the globe, a massive turf lawn, bars, tables and daybeds, to welcome music lovers and partygoers back to Brooklyn's new and improved Coney Island Amusement Park and Beach.



"Magic Carousel Sundays will showcase world-renowned DJs in this special and unique venue," said Larry Hyland, Operator of the Coney Art Walls. "We are thrilled to bring this beach-side, Amusement Park/Festival atmosphere to the heart of the New Coney Island" said Joe Barbour, Managing Director of Live On Air Events, which is partnered with the Coney Art Walls to create the series.



Memorial Day Weekend plays host to the Grand Opening of Magic Carousel Sundays on May 27th with the highly energetic and wildly entertaining Australian DJ/Producer, Timmy Trumpet. The Trumpet playing performer jumped 37 spots on the DJ Mag list to #43, due to his unique combination of live music and DJing. Joining Timmy is Breathe Carolina, the live duo behind hits like "Rhythm is a Dancer," "Blackout," "DYSYLM" and "Moon."



Sunday, June 3rd, Producer/DJ Duo, Vinai brings an Italian wave of big room house to the Magic Carousel Stage. The brothers, now ranked #32 in the world by DJ Mag, have produced numerous hit tracks, including R3hab collab "How We Party," which has garnered over 126 million views on YouTube.



Lil Jon, one of the most recognizable figures in music and pop culture, hits the stage on June 10th with his electric DJ set. With timeless hits like "Get Low" (Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz) as well as being featured on Usher's "Yeah" and, more recently, DJ Snake's "Turn Down For What," Lil Jon has cemented his name into the minds of fans the world over. After a return to his DJ roots, a wildly successful residency at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas earned him Las Vegas Resident DJ of the year.



