Magnetic Sensors in Europe: Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017/18 to 2023

The Europe Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The adoption of magnetic sensors for proximity detection, safety switches, and angular and linear sensing has witness significant growth due to the growing need for efficient production lines. These sensing devices offer contactless measurements with enhanced accuracy and reliability, to promote the adoption of robotics for next - generation factory automation.

Magnetic sensors is expected to witness healthy growth in the European region. Countries across the European Union are now focusing on adoption of hybrid cars that require Hall Effect current sensing in vehicle's power systems to enhance the performance and ensure cost - effectiveness of the same.

Segmentation

Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others.



Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others.



Based on Countries, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Magnetic Sensor Market, by Technology Type

1.4.2 Europe Magnetic Sensor Market, by Application

1.4.3 Europe Magnetic Sensor Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Segmental Analysis

2.1.1.1 Market By Technology

2.1.1.2 Market By Application

2.1.1.3 Market By Country

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Europe Magnetic Sensor Market

3.1 Europe Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

3.1.1 Europe Hall Effect Magnetic Sensor Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Magnetic Sensor Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Giant Magnetoresistance Magnetic Sensor Market by Country

3.1.4 Europe Tunnel Magnetoresistance Magnetic Sensor Market by Country

3.1.5 Europe Others Magnetic Sensor Market by Country



4. Europe Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Europe Magnetic Sensor in Consumer Electronics Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Magnetic Sensor in Automotive Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Magnetic Sensor in Industrial Market by Country

4.1.4 Europe Magnetic Sensor in Others Market by Country



5. Europe Magnetic Sensor Market by Country

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Germany Magnetic Sensor Market

5.2.1 Germany Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

5.2.2 Germany Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5.3 UK Magnetic Sensor Market

5.3.1 UK Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

5.3.2 UK Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5.4 France Magnetic Sensor Market

5.4.1 France Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

5.4.2 France Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5.5 Russia Magnetic Sensor Market

5.5.1 Russia Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

5.5.2 Russia Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5.6 Spain Magnetic Sensor Market

5.6.1 Spain Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

5.6.2 Spain Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5.7 Italy Magnetic Sensor Market

5.7.1 Italy Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

5.7.2 Italy Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5.8 Rest of Europe Magnetic Sensor Market

5.8.1 Rest of Europe Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type

5.8.2 Rest of Europe Magnetic Sensor Market by Application



6. Competitive Study

6.1 Cardinal Matrix

6.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2.2 Product Launches

6.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Strategies at a Glance

7.1.5.1 Product Launch

7.2 Infineon Technologies AG

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Strategies at a Glance

7.2.5.1 Product Launch

7.3 Microsemi Corporation

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Strategies at a Glance

7.3.5.1 Product Launch

7.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Strategies at a Glance

7.4.5.1 Product Launch

7.4.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Strategies at a Glance

7.5.5.1 Product Launch

7.6 TDK Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 Strategies at a Glance

7.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

7.6.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.7 NVE Corporation

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7.5 Strategies at a Glance

7.7.5.1 Product Launch

7.8 Magnetic Sensors Corporation

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Strategies at a Glance

7.9.2.1 Product Launch

7.1 Memsic, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Strategies at a Glance

7.10.2.1 Product Launch



