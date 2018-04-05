Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

HOUSTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently made a new portfolio investment to facilitate the minority recapitalization of DPI, Inc. ("DPI" or the "Company"), a leading designer, developer, and distributor of a broad assortment of consumer electronics to national retailers under several proprietary brands. Main Street, along with a co-investor, partnered with the Company's management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $35.2 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.

Founded in 1971, and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, DPI offers consumer electronics products under nine proprietary brands and private labels designed for value-conscious consumers. DPI's competitively priced products include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices, smartphone accessories, drones and connected home technology devices, amongst others. The Company sells its products to a diverse base of blue-chip brick-and-mortar retailers, e-Commerce platforms, home shopping networks and specialty electronic stores in all 50 states and over 40,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "MAIN."

