Maine Magazine Proud To Sponsor Goodwill Of Northern New England's Little Black Dress Event

PORTLAND, Maine, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine Magazine announced today that they are proud to sponsor Goodwill of Northern New England's Little Black Dress event. The event, which is a fashion show of clothing purchased at local Goodwill stores is in its seventh year and helps the organization work with veterans to navigate life challenges that could throw them off course. Proceeds from the Little Black Dress event benefit the Goodwill Veteran's Access Fund which addresses the short-term needs of veterans and their families for issues such as car repairs, heating, fuel assistance, and job training.
"We're proud to play a small role in supporting such an incredible cause," said Scott Wentzell, Marketing Director. "As a Maine company we feel it our responsibility to give back to our community in any way we can."
Maine Media Collective supports over 140 non-profit organizations throughout the state.
ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE
Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Kennebunkport Festival, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.
