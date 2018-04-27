Maine Media Collective Hires Scott Wentzell As Its Marketing Director

PORTLAND, Maine, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine Media Collective announced today that Scott Wentzell has joined the organization in a newly created Marketing Director role. Wentzell, who was most recently the Marketing Director at James D. Julia Auctioneers in Fairfield, Maine, brings almost 30 years of marketing and brand-development experience to the organization. He also held similar positions at Thos. Moser Cabinetmakers, and Sugarloaf Mountain Resort.
"When we met with Scott to discuss his joining our company, we knew right away that he would be a perfect fit as we enter our next phase of growth," said Andrea King, Chief Executive Officer. "His focus on what it takes to develop solid strategies for growth along with his experience makes him the right person for this new position.
ABOUT MAINE MEDIA COLLECTIVE
Maine Media Collective publishes Maine, Maine Home+Design, Ageless Maine and Old Port magazines, produces Love Maine Radio, the Kennebunkport Festival, the Boothbay Harbor Food and Wine Festival, and is home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company.
