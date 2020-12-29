PHOENIX, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Make a New Year's resolution to save your pits and your planet! 21st Century Healthcare and Herbal Care Systems are giving consumers an affordable, fresh way to take care of themselves and the planet with the introduction of two new natural deodorants, Herbal Clear Naturally Aloe Fresh and Action Sport. The line has new organic inspired formulations and recyclable packaging, this offers consumers extended odor protection and a low carbon footprint –without the organic product price tag.

Consumers will feel good about protecting the planet while using the product. The eco-friendly, packaged and filled in the USA brand is manufactured in a SolarWorld, EPA and GMP certified facility with a low carbon footprint utilizing solar power and a no wastewater purification system. The packaging is also fully recyclable.

Herbal Clear Naturally is specially formulated with Lichen and Diatomaceous Earth that provide safe and beneficial antibacterials to inhibit odor causing bacteria. In addition, the products feature a gender-neutral, natural oil-based fragrance with certified organic ingredients, including aloe and lavender in Herbal Clear Naturally Aloe Fresh and green tea and rosa canina in Action Sport.

Free from artificial preservatives, as well as parabens, BHT, alcohol, phthalates, and baking soda, Herbal Clear Naturally deodorants feature a wide stick, non-staining formula that stays clear, while moisturizing and softening skin. The product combines a natural vegetable-based formula and is never tested on animals.

In addition to being safe for you, Herbal Clear Naturally deodorants cost significantly less than similar natural organic products.

"With the introduction of this new product, we completely reimagined what a premium natural deodorant should offer to the consumer," said William Grundemann, Herbal Care Systems CEO/President. "Herbal Clear Naturally's sustainable innovative formula combines certified organic ingredients with natural botanicals, to provide extended odor protection, which is a safe, affordable alternative to other deodorants. We want to create products that are good for people, communities and the planet."

Herbal Clear Naturally Aloe Fresh and Action Sport deodorants are available online through Amazon.com and iHerb.

21st Century Healthcare and Herbal Clear Systems have 20 years of experience making natural personal care products. To learn more, visit www.herbalclearnaturally.com

