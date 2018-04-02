Make-A-Wish® Embarks on Month-Long World Wish Day® Campaign

Later in April, Make-A-Wish will challenge people around the world to participate in the #ArmWrestleChallenge, a fun, family-friendly social media competition that encourages people to show their muscle to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

The grand finale takes place at the end of April, when Make-A-Wish attempts to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest wish granting non-profit organization. This will occur as part of a large-scale, live wish granting event where numerous wishes will be granted simultaneously with help from all-star wish granters.

"It takes support of all kinds to help sick kids find the mental muscle they need to fight their critical illnesses. Our World Wish Day campaign allows us to showcase the incredible impact a wish can have on a child's health and helps us rally Make-A-Wish supporters near and far to show how they put their collective muscle to use for the benefit of wish kids and their families," said David Williams, Make-A-Wish America president and CEO. Jon Stettner, Make-A-Wish International president and CEO added, "Millions of people around the world have played a part in granting wishes since the first wish in 1980. It is only through their support that Make-A-Wish is able to continue making progress toward someday achieving our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child."

World Wish Day illustrates the imperative role a wish plays in a child's medical treatment. Research shows that a wish can help kids build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness – an eye-opening finding in light of the fact that Make-A-Wish is currently only able to grant the wish of one of out of every two eligible children in the U.S. Join the World Wish Day celebration and change lives for the better.

