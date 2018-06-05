Make The Most Of The Outdoor Travel Season To Combine Obligatory Trips With Leisure Travel!

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost time for summer travel and what better way to embrace the season than hitting the outdoors! National Geographic just announced their favorite national parks. Topping the list: Yellowstone, known for wildlife and hot springs; then there's Zion with those beautiful red cliffs, ideal for hikers; and Glacier which has a hidden lake. While many Americans have obligatory travel commitments this summer, either to visit family out of state or a road trip with the kids' sporting teams – we like to call these real travel moments "obli-cations" – these are the perfect opportunities to embrace the outdoors, whether at a nearby park or one of the 58 national parks scattered around the U.S.