Make The Most Of The Outdoor Travel Season To Combine Obligatory Trips With Leisure Travel!

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost time for summer travel and what better way to embrace the season than hitting the outdoors! National Geographic just announced their favorite national parks. Topping the list: Yellowstone, known for wildlife and hot springs; then there's Zion with those beautiful red cliffs, ideal for hikers; and Glacier which has a hidden lake. While many Americans have obligatory travel commitments this summer, either to visit family out of state or a road trip with the kids' sporting teams – we like to call these real travel moments "obli-cations" – these are the perfect opportunities to embrace the outdoors, whether at a nearby park or one of the 58 national parks scattered around the U.S.
Travel expert Julie Loffredi provides tips on how to combine an enjoyable outdoor summer getaway with an obligatory trip. Her tips include:
- RESEARCH YOUR DESTINATION: Plan ahead! If you're driving, map out your route for fun activities along the way. Or if you're staying near a national park, it's always a good idea to research the best trails and things to do. There are a lot of tips on the national park service website on what to bring and where those visitor centers are located.
- DOWNLOAD TRAVEL APPS: Before a trip, download apps to help you along the way. Avoid traffic jams. Find the best places to eat and visit. Keep updated on airline delays or travel hiccups.
- MAKE IT EASY: If you need a place to stay, always choose a hotel that makes travel easier like Hampton by Hilton and its value-added amenities (complimentary Wi-Fi and free, hot breakfast). Plus, it has more than 2,300 locations. You can book your next real travel getaway at hampton.com and Hilton Honors members even get a guaranteed discount when they book direct.
