Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Announces Awards Timetable for 2021 8th Annual MUAHS Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced the awards timetable for the 2021 MUAHS Awards honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. The 2021 ADG Awards, set for Saturday, April 3, 2021, will break with tradition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be presented on a digital platform and will be streamed to a worldwide and more inclusive audience. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

The 2020-2021 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards is:

-- Submission Open for TV & Feature Film at www.local706.org MON, December 21, 2020 -- Submissions Close for Entries (5:00 pm PT) FRI, January 15, 2021 -- Nominations Voting Begins FRI, January 29, 2021 -- Nominations Voting Closes (5:00 pm PT) MON, February 15, 2021 -- Nominations Announced THURS, February 18, 2021 -- Final Online Voting Begins FRI, March 5, 2021 -- Final Online Voting Closes (5:00 pm PT) THURS, March 18, 2021 -- Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala SAT, April 3, 2021 *Dates subject to change

For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org or www.muahsawards.com. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or [email protected].

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

