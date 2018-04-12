Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards

"Our judges recognized Makeblock Neuron's integration of AI, IoT technologies with hands-on electronic blocks and its potential to revolutionize the teaching and learning experience in class and at the home, as a true innovator out of the many products in its category." said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

The Edison Awards was established in 1987 to commemorate Edison. Its assessment is based on four criteria: concept, value, delivery and impact. The ballot of finalists for the Edison Awards is judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medical. The awards are presented to acknowledge the most innovative, outstanding and most influential products and entrepreneurs in the science and technology fields.

"Recognition from the prestigious Edison Awards is a great honor," said Jasen Wang, founder and CEO of Makeblock. "With the rapid development of technology and consumption upgrades, exploring smarter and more advanced teaching methods has become the goal of thousands of teachers and students. Being a programmable electronic building block platform for STEAM education created by Makeblock, Neuron is a STEAM education product that is committed to leading education that empowering children. Neuron integrates AI and IoT technology in a simple, friendly, and intuitive manner, which allows children to be creative and to cultivate their STEAM skills. Integration of technology and education has always been our core, with this in mind, Makeblock will celebrate Edison's spirit of pursuing innovation excellence by brining innovative and easy-to-use STEAM education products and solutions across the globe, using technology to popularize STEAM education and making a difference in global education."

Prior to the Edison Awards, Makeblock Neuron has already won numerous internationally acclaimed industry design awards including the German IF Design Award, the German Red Dot Award, the American IDEA Gold Winner and the Plastic Innovation Award, the Japan Good Design Award, the Korean K-Design Award and CES Innovation Awards. In just a few years, Makeblock not only received recognitions from a large number of users, but also obtained hundreds of patents in STEAM education field. Such achievements acknowledge Makeblock's success in meeting the stringent criteria of quality and Makeblock's leading position in terms of product development and product design.

As one of the most recognized STEAM education products by many international industrial design awards, Makeblock Neuron is the first in its own kind, it was designed as a smart electronic block platform to truly help children play games, invent tools and DIY gadgets, learn programming and logics, and encourage teamwork in tandem with one another while playing. There are more than 30 unique and fresh color modules like power and sensors, inputs and outputs for children to easily identify and manipulate. Children can also use the Neuron app to control and program with ease. Light and interesting, Makeblock Neuron lowers the threshold of creation, making invention easier and faster, expanding the opportunity for out-of-the-box creation for children.

Neuron's design is simple, easy-to-use and fun. The magnetic Pogo Pin design also simplifies the interaction between the user and the product, allowing users to build and program intuitively. Besides the flow-based programming app Neuron, it also supports desktop modular and text-based programming software (mBlock 5) to learn advanced programming; In addition, Neuron supports artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT), and is compatible with LEGO® blocks, Makeblock's platform, smart robot for AI learning and coding Codey Rocky, as well as offers learning courses of all sorts, integrating education with technology in a way that is accessible, comprehensible and cognitive while preserving all the fun children crave.

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education. Makeblock's products mainly include STEAM educational kits, tech kits, an electronic building block platform, a DIY robotics construction platform with over 500 mechanical and electronic parts, easy-to-use visual programming software, and rich learning resources, empowering everyone to realize their ideas and unlock the possibilities of innovation.

For more information, please visit www.makeblock.com

About the Edison Awards™

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design.

