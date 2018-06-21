Making Global Business Credit Reports Affordable

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradesafepayments.com provides international business & credit reports to small & medium enterprises, business, academics and individuals at affordable prices.

Traditionally, these international reports are sold via subscriptions or at high price making it difficult for smaller organizations or individuals to purchase. Still, the need for foreign company information is becoming more and more critical in a globalized economy where companies from all around the world intend to do business together without knowing each other.

Global business credit reports include every available data related to foreign companies including registration status, shareholders, history & legal events, financial results, risk evaluation, credit limit, payment behaviors, trade data and more.

A fintech startup now provides global business & credit reports similar to giant Dun&Bradstreet's at affordable prices.

Trade Safe Payments business & credit reports include registration status, legal information, past history & negative events, financial results, credit check and credit limit, risk evaluation, trade data, past payments behaviors, and shareholders' backgrounds.

The range of information included in the reports makes them some of the most complete reports across 250 countries and regions worldwide.

The reports are fully in English and include a summary that makes understanding the whole flow of data easier.

The industries and applications concerned with these international business reports are many:

Import-export, global trade, international commerce:

buyers credit verification, company results and past history; sellers legal status verification, company results and past history.

Business intelligence:

clients checks, competitors checks, potential partners checks.

Business investment, potential investments in private companies, startups financing for venture capital firms, angel investors, investors.

Credit risk management: financial firms, bank, lenders & credit providers.

Due diligence for mergers & acquisition.

Academics & students in the fields of international business, global trade, internationals finances and procurement.

Alternatively, anyone in need of researching a company or a business worldwide will benefit from these reports.

Hangzhou Gaga Hometextile, a Chinese exporter of quilts and pillows and an early customer of Trade Safe Payments, says:

"We have been using Trade Safe Payments reports several times to verify whether we can provide credit to potential clients; their reports were very complete especially for countries such as middle east where data are scarce. Their credit recommendations allowed us to offer better credit terms to good clients… and avoid those with troubles. It is a good service and prices are affordable for this kind of reports."

Founder J.Vallin adds:

"Our aim is to provide the best international business reports to our very diverse customers worldwide at the best price possible. And by doing so, to help our clients doing more business with less risk…"

Looking ahead, the management at Trade Safe Payments has ambitious plans for the future including adding diverse data sources and using new data mining techniques. "We are working on new ways of collecting reliable data for countries where financial data are not available. And we are also looking into new territories and developing new types of business credit reports for different applications worldwide."

About Trade Safe Payments

Founded in 2017, Trade Safe Payments provides international business & credit reports to SMEs, business and individuals worldwide. The Trade Safe Payments team is made of experienced global trade professionals, I.T. professionals and financial analysts who work together to deliver the best international business reports at the lowest price possible.

Trade Safe Payments is a legitimate and verified business with a confirmed business history. Its website privacy, security and transactions are constantly verified by the TrustLock company.

Contact:

Trade Safe Payments is a service provided by:

China Safe Payments

45B West Wilmot St.

Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B2P3,

Canada

Jack Valin

1-647-951-2359

197474@email4pr.com

Related link: https://www.tradesafepayments.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/making-global-business-credit-reports-affordable-300669983.html

SOURCE Trade Safe Payments

Related Links

https://www.tradesafepayments.com

