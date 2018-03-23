CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers Inc. (MCP) has reached agreement with Michelman Corporation to acquire the intellectual property of the Michelman subsidiary, Ecronova Polymer GmbH.

Mallard Creek Polymers Acquires the Intellectual Property of Ecronova Polymer GmbH

Short-term, Mallard Creek Polymers will offer a limited number of products based on Ecronova recipes and knowhow from several manufacturing partners in Europe. Long-term, Mallard Creek Polymers plans to reestablish the broad product line for customers across Europe, add its North American products to the European portfolio, and introduce Ecronova grades for customers in North America.

"We are pleased to add Ecronova's product and process technology to our portfolio," said Thayne Hansen, Vice President and General Manager of Mallard Creek Polymers. "Our technology heritage stems from Unocal, Rohm and Haas, and Dow Reichhold Specialty Latex, as well as Mallard Creek's collaboration with customers. For more information, visit MCP's website.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mallard Creek Polymers has nearly 60 years of experience in emulsion polymers across many product types – styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylic, pure acrylic, vinyl acetate, nitrile elastomers.

Mallard Creek Polymers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parekh Capital Group, which invests in and nurtures companies that have strong collaborative relationships with customers.

About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc. (MCP):

MCP is dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina and from its network of collaborative manufacturing partners. MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability with products for the adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MCPolymers.com or by calling 1-877-240-0171. For Further Information please contact: Robert S. Beyersdorf at rbeyer@mcpolymers.com.

Media Contact:

Brennon Harrison

192280@email4pr.com

1-877-240-0171

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallard-creek-polymers-acquires-the-intellectual-property-of-ecronova-polymer-gmbh-300618774.html

SOURCE Mallard Creek Polymers

Related Links

http://www.mcpolymers.com

