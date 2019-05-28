Mammography Equipment: Worldwide Market Trends, Drivers & Issues (2016-2024)

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mammography Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Units and US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Analog Mammography Equipment

Digital Mammography Equipment

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Fujifilm Corporation ( Japan )

) GE Healthcare (UK)

Hologic Inc. ( USA )

) I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) s.r.l ( Italy )

) Metaltronica S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Planmed Oy ( Finland )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mammography - An Introduction

Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening

Global Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Increasing Awareness Drives Demand in Developed Markets

Emerging Markets - Long-term Growth Prospects

Segmental Analysis

Digital Mammography Equipment: The Faster Growing Segment

Analog Mammography Continues to Decline

Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales

Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge

Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography

Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?

Studies Support 3D Mammography



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES

Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space

Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography

Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up

Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age

Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer

Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight

Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems

Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection

Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments



4. MAMMOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW

Mammography - Facts & Figures

Uses of Mammography

Risk Associated with Mammography

Mammograms and HRT

Types of Mammography

Screening Mammogram

Diagnostic Mammography

Types of Mammography Equipment based on Technology

Analog Mammography

Screening Systems

Analog Stereotactic-Interventional Add-Ons

Digital Mammography

Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Full-Field Digital Mammography

Breast Tomosynthesis

Digital Diagnostic Systems

Analog vs. Digital Mammography

Factors in Favor of and Against Digital Mammography

Mobile Mammography Systems



5. BREAST CANCER - A BACKDROP

Stages in Breast Cancer

Classification of Various Cancer Stages

T: Tumor Size

N: Palpable Nodes

M: Metastasis

Factors Affecting Breast Cancer

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Key Statistics



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players

Hologic Faces Competition in 3D Space

Product Differentiation - A Widely Adopted Strategy

A Comparison of Major Tomosynthesis Systems



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Approvals

KUBTEC Launches Mozart Supra Specimen Tomosynthesis System

Planmed Launches Digital Mammography System - Planmed Clarity S

Hologic Unveils New Viera Portable Breast Ultrasound System

Planmed's Clarity 2D Mammography System Receives FDA Approval

Siemens Healthineers Unveils New Premium Mammography System with Mammomat Revelation

Hologic Quantra 2.2 Breast Density Assessment Software Receives FDA Approval

Hologic Introduces SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System

GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta Mammography System

Fujifilm Medical Wins Contract for Installation of Three Healthcare Systems

Hologic Introduces 3Dimensions Mammography System in Europe

Hologic Receives Expanded FDA Labeling for Genius 3D Mammography System

Barco Introduces New Color Display for General Radiology and Mammography

Philips Unveils MicroDose 3D S90 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Hologic to Acquire Focal Therapeutics

Siemens Healthineers Partners with ScreenPoint Medical for AI -Based Applications in Breast Imaging

Canon Medical Systems Announces the Availability of Pe-ru-ru LaPlus Mammography Equipment

Hologic's 3D Mammography System Receives FDA Approval

Philips Partners with Hologic to Provide Integrated Imaging Solutions for Women's Health

Toshiba Medical Systems Renames to Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Bags FDA Approval for ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 32)

The United States (14)

(14) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (13)

(13) Germany (1)

(1)

Italy (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmx597

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

