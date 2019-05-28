Mammography Equipment: Worldwide Market Trends, Drivers & Issues (2016-2024)
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mammography Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Units and US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Analog Mammography Equipment
- Digital Mammography Equipment
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Hologic Inc. (USA)
- I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) s.r.l (Italy)
- Metaltronica S.p.A. (Italy)
- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
- Planmed Oy (Finland)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mammography - An Introduction
Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening
Global Market Analysis
Regional Analysis
Increasing Awareness Drives Demand in Developed Markets
Emerging Markets - Long-term Growth Prospects
Segmental Analysis
Digital Mammography Equipment: The Faster Growing Segment
Analog Mammography Continues to Decline
Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography
Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
Studies Support 3D Mammography
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES
Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography
Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age
Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer
Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight
Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments
4. MAMMOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW
Mammography - Facts & Figures
Uses of Mammography
Risk Associated with Mammography
Mammograms and HRT
Types of Mammography
Screening Mammogram
Diagnostic Mammography
Types of Mammography Equipment based on Technology
Analog Mammography
Screening Systems
Analog Stereotactic-Interventional Add-Ons
Digital Mammography
Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
Full-Field Digital Mammography
Breast Tomosynthesis
Digital Diagnostic Systems
Analog vs. Digital Mammography
Factors in Favor of and Against Digital Mammography
Mobile Mammography Systems
5. BREAST CANCER - A BACKDROP
Stages in Breast Cancer
Classification of Various Cancer Stages
T: Tumor Size
N: Palpable Nodes
M: Metastasis
Factors Affecting Breast Cancer
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Key Statistics
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
Hologic Faces Competition in 3D Space
Product Differentiation - A Widely Adopted Strategy
A Comparison of Major Tomosynthesis Systems
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Approvals
KUBTEC Launches Mozart Supra Specimen Tomosynthesis System
Planmed Launches Digital Mammography System - Planmed Clarity S
Hologic Unveils New Viera Portable Breast Ultrasound System
Planmed's Clarity 2D Mammography System Receives FDA Approval
Siemens Healthineers Unveils New Premium Mammography System with Mammomat Revelation
Hologic Quantra 2.2 Breast Density Assessment Software Receives FDA Approval
Hologic Introduces SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System
GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta Mammography System
Fujifilm Medical Wins Contract for Installation of Three Healthcare Systems
Hologic Introduces 3Dimensions Mammography System in Europe
Hologic Receives Expanded FDA Labeling for Genius 3D Mammography System
Barco Introduces New Color Display for General Radiology and Mammography
Philips Unveils MicroDose 3D S90 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Hologic to Acquire Focal Therapeutics
Siemens Healthineers Partners with ScreenPoint Medical for AI -Based Applications in Breast Imaging
Canon Medical Systems Announces the Availability of Pe-ru-ru LaPlus Mammography Equipment
Hologic's 3D Mammography System Receives FDA Approval
Philips Partners with Hologic to Provide Integrated Imaging Solutions for Women's Health
Toshiba Medical Systems Renames to Canon Medical Systems
Fujifilm Bags FDA Approval for ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 32)
- The United States (14)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (1)
- Italy (5)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
