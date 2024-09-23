Mammoth Holdings Opens Silverstar Car Wash in Des Moines, IA

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Mammoth's latest site opening that aligns with the company's dual growth strategy of developing greenfield operations while also acquiring existing brands.

"We are thrilled to bring the best quality car wash to the customers of Des Moines with state-of-the-art technology and top-notch customer service," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "Mammoth continues to build momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country with this latest opening."

The site will become a go-to destination for car owners, providing convenience and best in class service to customers. Today's opening marks the 33rd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 149 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today's Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions.

Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings' debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Mammoth Holdings, LLC operates 149 conveyor car washes under the Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today's Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash brands in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

About CCMP Growth Advisors

CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP Growth") is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support.

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings