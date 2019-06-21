Managed Information Services Markets 2019-2024 - Limited IT Budget of SMEs Leads to Outsourcing of IT Infrastructure

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Information Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The managed information services market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.4%, during the forecast period 2019- 2024.

The fact that business models face extreme pressure from regulatory, macroeconomic and other critical market forces, have necessitated an increased focus on operational efficiency and effectiveness, thus driving the market growth.

Small and medium scale companies have tight funds to invest for their business owing to which they prefer to outsource few components of the business including IT infrastructure. In-house IT infrastructure including setting up data centers may cost high and cause a diversion from core competencies to stabilize the investments. Thus, this is propelling the managed data center services growth during the forecast period.

However, in a report titled 'The Future of Jobs 2018', the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies. This is causing a major challenge to the market.

Scope of the Report

The organizations nowadays are outsourcing IT infrastructure and need to third-party service providers. These providers are offering various functions such as data recovery, network security, and authentication, which provides high-quality services. Telecom Service Providers are making use of their existing scale and IT savviness to shift beyond data services and voice to selling managed offerings

Key Market Trends



Data Backup and Recovery to Dominate the Market

Current enterprise data storage is built around three major challenges: storing massive amounts of data, protecting massive amounts of data, and managing massive amounts of data for value and retention.

Enterprise Data Storage 2018 Report estimates that data storage needs is going to skyrocket in coming years. Loss of data is one of the unacceptable activities by any organization owing to the storage of vital information associated with customers, payment method, and address.

In addition, recovery of any lost data is crucial to the company. This gives rise to the services such as data backup and recovery, which manage the data in the most efficient way.

According to Data Storage Trends 2018 survey, the biggest challenge involved with company's current storage infrastructure is aging gear at 18% followed closely by lack of storage capacity at 17%, and high costs of operation and security/compliance issues at 13%.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies. The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific .

is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies. The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in . In India through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana , Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of India is working towards digitizing payment systems and increasing financial inclusion. This is causing the government to outsource IT infrastructure.

through fintech initiatives like , Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of is working towards digitizing payment systems and increasing financial inclusion. This is causing the government to outsource IT infrastructure. Asia is a major player in the changing retail landscape due to rise in e-commerce startups. To retain the data authenticity generated by retail industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization), move towards managed information services is of utmost importance.

Competitive Landscape



The market is concentrated with some of the companies occupying major share and offering services such as proactive support and strategic IT planning to industries like retail, BFSI and Telecom.

May 2019 - Speedcast International, one of the world's trusted providers of remote communication and IT solutions, announced a strategic partnership to deliver analytics solutions for optimized operational decision-making. The partnership strengthens Speedcast's Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and helps enable the company to play a prime systems integrator role in the deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions.

- Speedcast International, one of the world's trusted providers of remote communication and IT solutions, announced a strategic partnership to deliver analytics solutions for optimized operational decision-making. The partnership strengthens Speedcast's Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and helps enable the company to play a prime systems integrator role in the deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions. May 2019 - Pondurance, a leader in managed detection and response security services, announced the launch of a referral partner program that enables managed IT service providers (MSPs) to augment their offerings with managed security services to help protect their customers against cyber attacks.

