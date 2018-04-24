Management Action Programs (MAP) Announces 13th Annual Presidential Award Winners

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's news, there's significant publicity around what leaders aren't doing right. So it's more important than ever to push through that noise and spotlight those making significant, sustainable strides toward leadership and business achievements. That's why Management Action Programs (MAP) is proud to announce the recipients of its 13th Annual Presidential Awards.

This year's MAP Presidential Award celebrates the excellence of a highly diverse group of leaders who are demonstrating extraordinary dedication to leading themselves, their teams and their organization. From a construction company to a travel guitar manufacturer and a nonprofit organization, these and the other recipients run the gamut in terms of what their companies represent. However, they all share something in common: successfully implementing the MAP Management System™ to achieve breakthrough results.

A proven business-management solution, the MAP System leverages customized consulting and MAP's accountability process to execute Vital Factors® Goals. Each award winner has capitalized on the system to develop highly capable, accountable business cultures and become drivers of profitability and other key measures of success.

"As the new CEO and a former client who won the Presidential Award, I understand the significance of what this represents to the recipients," says Michael Caito, CEO of MAP, the Los Angeles-based firm that has helped 170,000 leaders in more than 15,000 organizations over the past 58 years. "It is a reflection of the entire organization embracing the MAP System and using it to accelerate the growth of their people and company. I personally know what it takes to implement the MAP System and the benefits that come with it. Congratulations to this year's winners!"

The Presidential Awards criteria include:

Implementation of the MAP Management System™ throughout the organization;

Significant improvement in company Vital Factors ® , the critical elements that sustain business growth;

, the critical elements that sustain business growth; Establishment of consistent, effective leadership that provides clear company direction;

Reinforcement of company values through consistently "walking the talk"; and

Demonstration of the overall, hard work of its executives, management and employees.

MAP's Presidential Award winners receive recognition from MAP's leadership and consulting team, media/public acknowledgement, and mentions through MAP's website and cutting-edge communications. The winners include:

About MAP

Since 1960, Management Action Programs (MAP) has worked with organizations nationwide. MAP has helped 170,000 leaders in over 15,000 organizations create sustainable results. The MAP Vital Factors® System has achieved these results through the unique integration of strategic focus, accountability coaching and leadership development. MAP's experts have authored two best-selling books, "Vital Factors, The Secret to Transforming Your Business — And Your Life" and "The Disciplined Leader: Keeping the Focus on What Really Matters." For more information, visit MAP: https://www.mapconsulting.com.

