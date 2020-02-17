Managing GMP Compliance and Phase Appropriate GMP Considerations for Virtual Companies (Irvine, CA, United States - March 26-27, 2020)

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing GMP Compliance and Phase Appropriate GMP Considerations for Virtual Companies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This program combines general considerations for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance management with the principles of phase-appropriate GMP considerations, with an emphasis on needs of virtual companies.



Virtual companies typically do not conduct hands-on manufacturing but do perform tasks which are governed by GMP, for example, dispositioning final product, managing the supply chain, investigating complaints, and providing training to staff in GMP compliance concepts. Such companies often struggle to decide how to structure their quality management system, which procedures they need or do not need, and how to best manage vendor relationships. In addition, the application of GMP requirements to the manufacture of investigational products requires exercise of judgement over the life cycle from the early phase (Phase 1) to peri-approval (late Phase 3). Understanding what is required by the FDA and other regulatory agencies is important to assure timely approval since GMP compliance issues can result in approval delays.



In this two-day workshop conference, you will learn how GMP applies directly to virtual company operations, how to best structure a quality management system in a virtual company and a method to decide which procedures are necessary at what points in time. You will also learn best practices for quality agreements and vendor management. In addition, you will learn the current guidance from the FDA for the application of GMP to the manufacture of Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial materials. Though FDA requirements are the primary emphasis, some discussion of EMA (European) requirements and other venues will also be included.



Upon completing this course participants should:

Understand the fundamentals of GMP for the United States

Understand how to determine what GMP-governed operations you are performing internally versus what you are outsourcing

Understand a method to structure your quality management system and decide which procedures you need now versus which ones can wait

Understand best practices for vendor management

Learn how to apply GMP concepts to Phase 1, 2 and 3 investigational drugs

Learn the differences between an FDA GMP inspection, a Pre-Approval Inspection, and a Pre-License Inspection and where to obtain guidance for each

Understand basic principles of FDA inspection authority, what to expect if FDA inspects your virtual firm, and how to manage the presence of FDA personnel on site

Who Should Attend:



This course is designed for persons responsible for GMP compliance management following a virtual model, both pre- and post-market. Though designed with small company needs in mind, the principles are also useful to those in larger companies who manage CMOs, particularly those manufacturing investigational drug API and finished products:

Senior quality managers

Quality professionals

Regulatory professionals

Compliance professionals

Production supervisors

Manufacturing engineers

Production engineers

Quality engineers

Quality auditors

Agenda:



Day 1



Introduction and objectives



Virtual Company Challenges

Importance of quality management to business success

GMP defined and the Legal basis of GMP

Meaning of the term Manufacturing

CMO Role

Role of the contracting company

Specific GMP requirements that apply to virtual companies

Structuring a Quality Management System in a Virtual Company Setting

Structuring the organization and the Quality Unit

Structuring a document control hierarchy

Determining what procedures to have in place

Development of Quality Standards

Supply Chain Quality Management

Legal basis for this requirement of GMP

Vendor selection considerations

Quality Agreements

Vendor auditing system (frequency, depth, obstacles to overcome)

FDA Inspections of Virtual Companies

Authority and scope of access

Reasons for FDA inspections of virtual companies

Special considerations for Pre-Approval (NDA/BLA) inspections

Logistic considerations for managing FDA presence on site

Answering interview questions

Regulatory correspondence: Responding to FDA-483s, other post-inspection correspondence

Day 2



Phase Appropriate GMP Compliance

Legal basis

Applicability to placebos

FDA vs. EMA inspection considerations

FDA Guideline for Phase 1 GMP Compliance



FDA Guideline for Phase 2 and 3 GMP Compliance (legacy 1992 guideline no longer applicable to Phase 1)



EU Annex 13 - Investigational Medicinal Products



Importance of Data Integrity



GMP data versus application data and importance to PAI/PLI Success



Practical application of GMP principles to investigational drug manufacturing

Facility considerations - size, scale

Equipment qualification

Process and analytical method validation issues

Scale-up issues

Sterility and environmental control

Stability issues

Procedures - level of detail

Master and batch production and control records

Change control - at what point does this apply?

Deviation investigation

Batch disposition and role of the Quality Unit at the CMO vs the Virtual Company

Final discussion, Q&A

