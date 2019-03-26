Managing Your FDA Inspection: Before, During and After - 2 Day Course (San Francisco, United States - June 20th-21st, 2019)
DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing Your FDA Inspection: Before, During and After" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
FDA inspects many different kinds of firms. If the FDA regulates your product, they can show up at your lobby and say, I am here to conduct an inspection. What do you do? What have you done to prepare for an inspection? How do you deal with the investigator, including their personality? The scary part is having to explain the error of your ways to the FDA and above all, managing an administrative action, e.g., Warning Letter or Import Alert, or a legal action, e.g., civil money penalties, seizure, injunction or prosecution. This course will help you need to know and what you should do to survive an FDA inspection with the least possible pain.
The course will cover the factors used by the FDA to schedule inspections. You will learn how to predict what an FDA investigator will do and what they will cover in the inspection. There should be no surprises if you have prepared properly. Firms need to understand the details about inspectional techniques to avoid making new problems for yourself during the inspection. You can save yourself a lot of corporate misery if you know what to do before, during and after an inspection.
FDA conducts inspections based on well established procedures. You can lower your anxiety level when you can predict what they will do during an inspection, what products they cover and how they will document your problems. Any type of regulated firm should the ground rules of an inspection to keep it under control. You should be able to see the hand writing on the wall if it looks bad and prepare accordingly.
You should understand what is at stake based on the progress of an inspection. How you respond to an investigator, to the inspection in general and to the FDA can seal your fate to an unhappy ending if you don't know what to do, how to do it and how fast you need to do it. Questions are encouraged. What did you want to know about FDA, but were always afraid to ask? What are the big mistakes firms make? Here the first-hand accounts of an ex-FDA investigator.
Learning Objectives:
- FDA legal authority to inspect
- Over products
- Over firms
- Scientific/clinical studies
- Premarket requirements
- Postmarket requirements
- FDA's annual inspection work plan
- Inspection Procedures
- FDA inspection Manuals
- FDA Training
- Documenting violations
- Refusals
- Human factors
- Recall procedures (What FDA expects from you.)
- FDA Field Office Management
- FDA Center(s) Management
- The firm's job
- Inspectional observations (Form FDA-483)
- Responding to a 483
- Responding to a Warning Letter
- FDA enforcement actions
- Follow up inspections
- Foreign Inspections
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration
09.00 AM: Session Start
9:00 - 10:30 a.m.
FDA Legal Authority
FDA inspection plans and risk
Preparing for an inspection
Break 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.
10:45 - 12:00 p.m.
FDA Inspection Procedures
FDA staff guidance
FDA staff training
Lunch 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
1:00 - 2:30 p.m.
Inspection strategy and technique
Break 2:30 p.m. - 2:45
2:45 - 4:30p.m.
Inspection strategy and technique
War rooms
Day 2
9:00 - 10:30 a.m.
Documenting violations
Collecting samples
Responding to inspectional observation (The 483)
Break 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.
10:45 - 12:00 p.m.
Responding to a Warning Letter
Legal enforcement actions
Lunch 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
1:00 - 2:30 p.m.
Recall actions and procedures
The field District Office
The Center(s)
The recalling firm
Notifying the public
Break 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.
2:45 - 3:00 p.m.
Follow up inspections
Corrective and Preventive Actions
3:00 - 4:30 p.m.
Foreign inspections
Import Alert
