Managing Your FDA Inspection: Before, During and After - 2 Day Course (San Francisco, United States - June 20th-21st, 2019)

FDA inspects many different kinds of firms. If the FDA regulates your product, they can show up at your lobby and say, I am here to conduct an inspection. What do you do? What have you done to prepare for an inspection? How do you deal with the investigator, including their personality? The scary part is having to explain the error of your ways to the FDA and above all, managing an administrative action, e.g., Warning Letter or Import Alert, or a legal action, e.g., civil money penalties, seizure, injunction or prosecution. This course will help you need to know and what you should do to survive an FDA inspection with the least possible pain.

The course will cover the factors used by the FDA to schedule inspections. You will learn how to predict what an FDA investigator will do and what they will cover in the inspection. There should be no surprises if you have prepared properly. Firms need to understand the details about inspectional techniques to avoid making new problems for yourself during the inspection. You can save yourself a lot of corporate misery if you know what to do before, during and after an inspection.

FDA conducts inspections based on well established procedures. You can lower your anxiety level when you can predict what they will do during an inspection, what products they cover and how they will document your problems. Any type of regulated firm should the ground rules of an inspection to keep it under control. You should be able to see the hand writing on the wall if it looks bad and prepare accordingly.

You should understand what is at stake based on the progress of an inspection. How you respond to an investigator, to the inspection in general and to the FDA can seal your fate to an unhappy ending if you don't know what to do, how to do it and how fast you need to do it. Questions are encouraged. What did you want to know about FDA, but were always afraid to ask? What are the big mistakes firms make? Here the first-hand accounts of an ex-FDA investigator.



Learning Objectives:

FDA legal authority to inspect

Over products

Over firms

Scientific/clinical studies

Premarket requirements

Postmarket requirements

FDA's annual inspection work plan

Inspection Procedures

FDA inspection Manuals

FDA Training

Documenting violations

Refusals

Human factors

Recall procedures (What FDA expects from you.)

FDA Field Office Management

FDA Center(s) Management

The firm's job

Inspectional observations (Form FDA-483)

Responding to a 483

Responding to a Warning Letter

FDA enforcement actions

Follow up inspections

Foreign Inspections

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration



09.00 AM: Session Start



9:00 - 10:30 a.m.



FDA Legal Authority

FDA inspection plans and risk

Preparing for an inspection



Break 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.



10:45 - 12:00 p.m.



FDA Inspection Procedures

FDA staff guidance

FDA staff training



Lunch 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.



1:00 - 2:30 p.m.



Inspection strategy and technique



Break 2:30 p.m. - 2:45



2:45 - 4:30p.m.



Inspection strategy and technique

War rooms



Day 2



9:00 - 10:30 a.m.



Documenting violations

Collecting samples

Responding to inspectional observation (The 483)



Break 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.



10:45 - 12:00 p.m.



Responding to a Warning Letter

Legal enforcement actions



Lunch 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.



1:00 - 2:30 p.m.



Recall actions and procedures

The field District Office

The Center(s)

The recalling firm

Notifying the public



Break 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.



2:45 - 3:00 p.m.



Follow up inspections

Corrective and Preventive Actions



3:00 - 4:30 p.m.



Foreign inspections

Import Alert

