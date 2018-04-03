Mandarin Oriental Launches Fans of M.O.

With the user experience top of mind, joining Fans of M.O. is simple either online or at check-in. Members enjoy complimentary wi-fi, a welcome amenity and exclusive offers at Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world. By listing additional preferences, guests can further personalize their stay to ensure maximum comfort.

"We are delighted to launch Mandarin Oriental's unique guest recognition program, Fans of M.O., which we believe will offer our guests a range of appealing and engaging benefits designed to make each and every stay with us a memorable one," said Michael Hobson, chief marketing officer for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. "Our mission has always been to delight our customers, and this program allows us to personalize each visit and anticipate guest needs," he added.

For more information on how to become a Fan of M.O., visit mandarinoriental.com/fans-of-mo.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and eight residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

