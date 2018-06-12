Manscaped, Inc. Partners With Dr. Squatch Soap Co., to Empower Men to "Tame Their Beast" Through a Limited Edition Grooming Kit

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of San Diego's most beloved male vanity brands have partnered up to give customers an organic way to cleanse and groom. For a limited time, customers will be able to order a special Manscaped x Dr. Squatch kit on both companies' websites for a unique experience that cannot be found anywhere else. Steve King, CEO at Manscaped, Inc., states, "Our partnership with Dr. Squatch Soap Co. creates a truly dynamic collaboration between two male grooming brands focused on revolutionary products for men. This was a unique opportunity to create a limited edition product kit at an incredibly low price point." Manscaped is a male vanity company with the sole focus of helping every man be the best version of himself. With the help of Dr. Squatch, men now have additional options in health and hygiene.

Manscaped x Dr. Squatch - Tame Your Beast Campaign Video Manscaped x Dr. Squatch Limited Edition Tame Your Beast Kit Even if you are Sasquatch, you shouldn't smell or look like one down there.

The collaboration between Manscaped and Dr. Squatch was a coincidental, yet systematic move. Both companies are well known for their witty, attention-grabbing commercials that address real health and hygiene concerns for men. "We are excited about the viral marketing campaign that will drive awareness of the Tame Your Beast Kit," says Ryan Fiore, VP of Marketing at Manscaped. "Our video production team, led by Nathan King, was passionate about delivering a hilarious series of viral videos that will surely create a massive buzz." With this partnership, customers can expect to see hilariously entertaining videos and well-thought-out products to help "tame the beast" in every man out there.

About Dr. Squatch Soap Co.

Dr. Squatch is changing the way guys think about soap. The team at Dr. Squatch became passionate about natural soap when we learned the surprising story behind how most mass-produced soap and personal care products are made. The traditional cold process, handmade method of making soap has been around for hundreds of years. However, advances in technology created new ways to create alternative soaps that were much cheaper to produce.

Dr. Squatch uses the cold process method to produce their soap by hand in America. Our product line includes nine different soap scents to appeal to any man, a natural shampoo and conditioner, and an organic cologne line. We also feature our Soapscription auto-renew service so that guys can stay clean without worrying about restocking. To learn more about Squatch Soap Co., visit Drsquatch.com.

About Manscaped

The Manscaped product line was created specifically for a man's distinctive grooming needs. Featuring American made, specially formulated products to cleanse, moisturize, and deodorize, as well as tools engineered to give a man a close, refined appearance, Manscaped equips men with the right tools for the right job, in a complete manscaping system that is easy, powerful, and satisfying. All Manscaped formulations feature Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay, clean, dry, and healthy. To learn more about Manscaped's revolutionary products, visit Manscaped.com.

To experience the limited edition Tame Your Beast Kit, visit: Manscaped.com.

Steve King

CEO at Manscaped, Inc.

196990@email4pr.com

(858) 761-6062

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manscaped-inc-partners-with-dr-squatch-soap-co-to-empower-men-to-tame-their-beast-through-a-limited-edition-grooming-kit-300664710.html

SOURCE Manscaped, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.Manscaped.com

