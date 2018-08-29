Manscaped Partners with YouTube Star and Professional Model, Brett Caprioni, to Increase Awareness of the Importance of Male Hygiene

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manscaped, Inc. announces details of an exciting partnership with YouTube sensation and professional model, Brett Caprioni. Known for his effortless good looks and useful health and hygiene advice, Caprioni is an obvious choice for the Manscaped movement. This partnership not only illustrates the importance of proper male grooming and hygiene to the body-conscious market, but also exhibits Manscaped's ability to secure key celebrity relationships within the highly desirable Los Angeles market. Manscaped continues to strategically align their brand with opportunities for growth and new market penetration.

Brett Caprioni, social media influencer and aspiring actor, partners with Manscaped. Manscaped precision engineered tools and pH balanced formulations.

"We approached Brett with very unique opportunity to collaborate with our brand. After meeting with him, it was very clear that his passion and commitment to men's health was perfectly aligned with Manscaped. We're thrilled to leverage Brett's unique ability to educate men on the importance of male hygiene," explains Ryan Fiore, Vice President of Manscaped, Inc. "We're equally excited to participate in Brett Caprioni's career trajectory as part of this amazing opportunity."

"Manscaped's company vision and marketing objectives resonated with me so well that I just couldn't pass up this opportunity. Partnering with the passionate team at Manscaped felt the most natural out of any brand engagement I've had in my career," says Caprioni.

The Manscaped movement is made up of refined gentlemen for whom appearance and hygiene is of utmost importance. Not only does being properly manscaped positively affect your health, it also does wonders for your self-esteem and social life. With supporters like Caprioni, this movement is spreading far and wide!

About Brett Caprioni:



Brett Caprioni is a national YouTube celebrity, fitness guru, and professional model. Originally based in New Jersey, Brett currently lives in Los Angeles, California. He offers his subscribers valuable, easy-to-follow fitness and health advice, in addition to giving them a glimpse into his personal life. Brett is a dedicated advocate for eating clean and living a healthy lifestyle. Many fans know Brett by his social media handle, Brett Cap. Connect with Brett Caprioni on social media on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

About Manscaped:



Manscaped's product line was created specifically for a man's distinctive grooming needs. Featuring American made, specially formulated products to cleanse, moisturize, and deodorize, as well as tools engineered to give a man a close, refined appearance, Manscaped equips men with the right tools for the right job, in a complete manscaping system that is easy, powerful, and satisfying. All Manscaped formulations feature Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay, clean, dry, and healthy. To experience their unique products, visit Manscaped.com today.

