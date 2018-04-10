Manscaped.com Partners With Personalized Fragrance Startup Whiff, Inc., to Create Limited Edition Manscaped Refined Cologne

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Men like to smell good. This simple fact led to the Manscaped brand of male grooming products to partner with the fragrance industry's most exciting startup, Whiff, Inc. The development of the limited edition Manscaped Refined cologne gives customers the essence of Manscaped.

The Ultimate Cologne Experience Limited Edition Manscaped Refined Cologne

Designed for the refined gentleman, this one-of-a-kind, clean and fresh scent opens with a light citrus burst, then dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods. Refined is both long-lasting and non-allergenic, light, yet masculine. It is offered in a 50 ml premium spray bottle for easy and convenient application.

Steve King, CEO at Manscaped, Inc., states, "Our partnership with the extraordinary team at Whiff, Inc. enabled the development of a truly unique cologne fragrance for the Manscaped brand." King continues, "This was a special opportunity to create an exclusive new product based on feedback from our growing customer base."

"We were thrilled when the Manscaped team approached us for this partnership," says Jason Pang, COO at Whiff, Inc., "Manscaped wanted to pursue the custom creation of a totally unique scent that uses high quality ingredients within the formulation." Pang reveals, "We're confident the final scent will present Manscaped customers with a remarkable and distinctive cologne."

Customers can experience Manscaped Refined cologne by ordering online at Manscaped.com.

About Whiff

Whiff is the revolutionary way to discover and try perfumes that fit your body chemistry. Whiff sends you designer and professionally created custom perfumes each month. After you rate the fragrances Whiff sends you, future selections are then curated to your personal preferences. With the help of its expert perfume staff, Whiff's mission is to is help you find your perfect scent by using Whiff's Scent Sequencing technology. You're unique, so you should smell unique.

About Manscaped

The Manscaped product line was created specifically for a man's distinctive grooming needs. Featuring American made, specially formulated products to cleanse, moisturize, and deodorize, as well as tools engineered to give a man a close, refined appearance, Manscaped equips men with the right tools for the right job, in a complete manscaping system that is easy, powerful, and satisfying. All Manscaped formulations feature Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay, clean, dry, and healthy. To learn more about Manscaped's revolutionary products, visit Manscaped.com.

