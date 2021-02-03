Many people are using this time to upskill reports LearnLanguages24

MUNICH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "There's never been a better time to become fluent in a new language," reports online learning specialist LearnLanguages24. "Our customers have made the smart decision to optimize this time, resulting in unprecedented sales. We have reciprocated by temporarily lowering our prices by up to 60%. Furthermore, we are amplifying this win / win by donating a course to charity for every course sold."

Languages connect people. Learning a new language is a rewarding journey that provides more options, more freedom and more fun. The ability to speak a foreign language is perceived as a sign of superior intelligence, which produces an increase in confidence. Additionally, surveys to determine what the opposite sex finds attractive have revealed that the ability to speak another language ranks highly.

Scientific studies have proven that learning a new language is beneficial for the brain. Regardless of age, the day a person begins learning a new language new connections begin forming as innate potential is developed. This results in a documented increase in cognitive ability. Memory, multitasking, creativity, planning and visualization skills are all given a healthy boost.

There are doctors that believe learning a new language can stave off or prevent certain brain diseases because bridges are formed that otherwise would not exist. Human beings are born learning and when we stop learning we tend to stagnate. If a person chooses not to learn a new language that potential growth will remain undeveloped.

A foreign language is also a compelling addition to a CV. The speaker is able to acquire new customers in new markets, as well as create new opportunities. That ability enhances status within a company and makes an employee more valuable to a current or future employer. The days of doing the same job for life are over. In today's global economy change has become a certainty, whether it is voluntary or otherwise.

People learn a new language for various reasons such as new friendships, romantic relationships, culture immersion, personal development, career advancement, adventure travel or an enjoyable hobby. Regardless of the individual reasons, the general consensus is that it is tremendously beneficial.

LearnLanguages24 provides lifetime access to online courses for 79 languages and has over 600 000 satisfied customers. "We provide the easiest, fastest, most enjoyable and effective ways to learn a new language. Anytime. Anywhere. Guaranteed. Our customer's goals are our goals and our customer's success is our success. Our empirically-proven learning methods automatically accelerate progress in just five minutes a day. Don't miss this unique opportunity to significantly improve your quality-of-life. With our superior courses the entire journey is effortless and fun. Fluency is at your fingertips, at a temporary 60% discount. We look forward to welcoming you to our friendly community."

