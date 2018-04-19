Marapharm Ventures Inc. - Dispensary In Desert Hot Springs Dedicates The Date 4/19 To 4/20 Devotees During Coachella Music Festival

Our staff has done an outstanding job creating unique promotions. They continue to increase traffic and sales but more importantly the staff has fostered further distinction with their exceptional customer service and product knowledge.

On Thursday April 19th, 10 vendors, listed below, will present their most popular products to attending cannabis aficionados to our dispensary, over the age of 21, during the hours of 3:00 - 7:00pm.

Canndescent: Flower for new and experienced consumers, naming its strains by effect - Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge and pairing them with activities.

"As marijuana continues to be decriminalized and legalized around the world, even if our activist work were complete, 420 morphs from a statement of conscience to a celebration of acceptance, a celebration of victory, a celebration of our amazing connection with this plant" and that it will always be worthy of celebration". Steve DeAngelo was awarded the High Times Lester Grinspoon Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition for his four decades of activism in the cannabis reform movement.

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

Marapharm trades in Canada, ticker symbol MDM on the CSE, in the United States, ticker symbol MRPHF on the OTCQX, and in Europe, ticker symbol 2M0 on the FSE.

