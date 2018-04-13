Marapharm Ventures Inc. Re-Formulates Skin Care Line to Include CBD

While CBD is legal in some form in 50 US states, the Canadian Government has passed its recreational legalization bill, which will come into effect on July 1, 2018, which will erase the necessity to obtain prescriptions for CBD, as well as provision of cannabis federally to its citizens for everyday use.

The first three products to be launched in our California retail dispensary will be Summer Rescue, an after-sun serum, and two versions of Sugar Baby, a full body moisture oil, one for light to fair skin and one for darker skin tones.

Our formulas include a profusion of organic essential oils, rich in vitamins, natural emollients which are essential to the health of the skin and cell membranes. A high-potency full spectrum, organic CBD oil with a CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN cannabinoid, profile extracted using full plant extraction methods.

The Hemp Business Journal, estimated that the CBD market will grow to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources. That's a 700% increase from 2016. In 2015, the market for consumer sales of hemp-derived CBD products was $90 million, plus another $112 million in marijuana-derived CBD products which were sold through dispensaries – bringing a total CBD market to $202 million last year.

Announced on April 10, 2018, by news release, the Company will introduce organic Cannabidiol ("CBD") health and wellness products, to its first retail dispensary (www.greenleafwellnessdhs.com) in Desert Hot Springs, California, on May 1, 2018.

`` I have been involved with the Maragold process since its inception in 2015. Time has been invested in the ongoing re-formulation process of the product line. Study groups who have used the products have experienced marked improvement in the rejuvenation of their skin tone, texture, increased hydration and healing.`` Linda Sampson, CEO.

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

