Marathon Changes Name to Reflect Expanding Customer Base

WAUSAU, Wis., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Bank, formerly known as Marathon Savings Bank, recently changed its name to better align with the company's expanding services and goals and to accommodate its growing customer base.

Marathon Bank previously defined its focus around retail and mortgage banking with an emphasis on providing traditional savings bank services. As Marathon Bank expands its reach from "Marathon county" to a wider radius, the bank wants to emphasize its expanded business banking services while continuing support towards its hometown community.

"As the bank grows and expands into new markets, the revised name reflects our business focus and that we are more than just a savings bank," says Nicholas Zillges, President and CEO of Marathon Bank. "Even though the name is changing, Marathon Bank is still a reflection of our hometown market with values that are identifiable to our consumers and people throughout Marathon County."

Marathon Bank chose to change its name, a commonality in the industry, to better represent the company as it adds more services and broadens its reach. The bank recently opened an office in Mequon, WI., and is proud to serve its customers in the new area. While the name is changing, Marathon Bank continues to align its goals with its initial mission statement by, "providing you one-on-one service, a true partnership, and continually striving to earn your satisfaction."

