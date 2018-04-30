Marathon Petroleum Corp. reports first-quarter 2018 results

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported 2018 first-quarter earnings of $37 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

"So far in 2018, we have accomplished many significant milestones," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. "We successfully completed a major turnaround at our Galveston Bay refinery, organically grew our midstream footprint in the Northeast and Permian, announced a definitive agreement to acquire store locations that will expand Speedway into key growth markets, and returned over $1.5 billion of capital to our shareholders.

"As we continue to focus on operational excellence and maximizing our shareholders' long-term returns, we also are pleased to announce that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has named MPC a 2018 Energy Star Partner of the Year for Energy Management, recognizing our leadership in energy efficiency. We are proud to manufacture, transport and market cost-efficient energy that makes millions of people's lives better every day, never losing sight of our responsibility to operate safely and efficiently."

MPC's first-quarter 2018 income from operations was $440 million, an increase of $149 million over the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase in first-quarter income from operations was partially offset by higher net interest and other financial costs, as well as the increased amount of net income allocated to noncontrolling interests in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) resulting from the Feb. 1 dropdown and general partner/IDR exchange transactions. In addition, the effective tax rate for the quarter reflects deferred tax benefits of approximately $20 million, primarily resulting from effects of these strategic transactions.

The Refining and Marketing (R&M) segment reported a loss from operations of $133 million, compared with a loss from operations of $70 million in the first quarter of 2017, largely as a result of the February dropdown. This quarter, activities associated with these businesses reduced R&M segment income from operations by approximately $181 million and increased Midstream segment income from operations by a like amount. Excluding these effects, R&M results improved, driven by higher throughputs and lower direct operating costs from decreased turnaround activity, partially offset by lower product-price realizations.

MPC remains focused on realizing the substantial advantages of its flexible and integrated refining system and enhancing margins through further investments and process improvements. During the quarter, the Garyville refinery completed the final phase of its diesel maximization project. This investment further enhances MPC's ability to benefit from the adoption of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) low-sulfur-fuels requirements, scheduled to take effect in 2020, by increasing ultra-low-sulfur-distillate production by 5,000 barrels per day.

The Midstream segment, which largely reflects MPLX, reported record income from operations of $567 million, up from $309 million in the first quarter last year, driven by a strong underlying base business and the February dropdown. The partnership continues to execute on its significant organic growth plan, commissioning three new processing plants during the quarter, further expanding the partnership's earnings base.

Speedway contributed $95 million in segment income from operations, compared with $135 million in the same quarter last year. Results were affected by increased operating expenses, accelerated depreciation arising from technology investments, and adverse weather. In April, consistent with its growth strategy, Speedway announced its agreement to purchase 78 store locations in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo, New York. These stores will enhance the existing network and expand Speedway's brand presence in key growth markets.

During the quarter, MPC returned $1.55 billion to MPC shareholders, including $1.33 billion in share repurchases funded primarily by after-tax cash proceeds from the February dropdown.

"Looking forward, we are very optimistic about the opportunities for our business," Heminger said. "The solid demand backdrop, favorable crude differentials, and changing dynamics of the low-sulfur-fuel market all set the stage to create meaningful benefits across MPC's integrated and diversified business model.

"Additionally, this morning we were excited to announce that MPC entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV). This transaction combines two strong, complementary companies to create a leading U.S. refining, marketing, and midstream company, building a platform that is well-positioned for long-term growth and shareholder value creation."

MPC and Andeavor will hold a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the transaction and related materials can be found on our website.

Segment Results

Income from operations was $440 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $291 million in the first quarter of 2017.



Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2018



2017 Income (Loss) from Operations by Segment









Refining & Marketing $ (133)



$ (70)

Speedway

95





135

Midstream

567





309

Items not allocated to segments:









Corporate and other unallocated items(a)

(88)





(83)

Pension settlement expenses

(1)





—

Income from operations(a) $ 440



$ 291







(a) We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Retirement Benefits Presentation of Pension and Postretirement Cost, as of Jan. 1, 2018, and applied the standard retrospectively. As a result, we reclassified prior period amounts from Selling, general and administrative expenses to Net interest and other financial costs to conform to current period presentation.

Refining & Marketing

Refining & Marketing (R&M) segment loss from operations was $133 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with a loss from operations of $70 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in segment results was primarily due to the Feb. 1, 2018, dropdown of refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX. These businesses were reported in the Midstream segment prospectively from Feb. 1, resulting in a net reduction of $181 million to R&M segment results and a net increase to Midstream segment results of the same amount. Prior period segment results do not reflect these new businesses.

The change in segment results also reflects the benefits of increased refinery throughputs, lower direct operating costs and the retroactive enactment of a biodiesel blending tax credit for 2017, offset by lower product price realizations as compared with spot market reference prices. Refinery throughputs totaled 1.9 million barrels per day in first quarter 2018, an increase of almost 12 percent from the first quarter of 2017. The U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC) and Chicago LLS blended 6-3-2-1 crack spread was $7.70 per barrel in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $7.72 per barrel in the first quarter of 2017.

Speedway

Speedway segment income from operations was $95 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $135 million in the first quarter of 2017. Speedway's light product margin was 15.61 cents per gallon in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 15.66 cents per gallon in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in segment results was primarily due to higher operating expense, largely related to labor costs, and accelerated depreciation. The accelerated depreciation resulted from Speedway's upgrade of dispenser technology to provide marketing earnings enhancements and strengthen customer bank card security in advance of the required timeframe. In addition, during the quarter, multiple storms in the Northeast and Midwest markets resulted in reduced traffic at Speedway stores.

Midstream

Midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX, was $567 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $309 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the Feb. 1 dropdown of refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX. Additionally, the Midstream segment benefited from higher gathered, processed and fractionated volumes resulting from new processing facilities.

Items Not Allocated to Segments

Corporate and other unallocated expenses were $88 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $83 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Strong Financial Position and Liquidity

On March 31, 2018, the company had $4.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, excluding MPLX's cash and cash equivalents of $2 million; $2.5 billion available under a revolving credit agreement; $1 billion available under a 364-day bank revolving credit facility; and full availability under its $750 million trade receivables securitization facility. During the quarter, the company completed the redemption of all of the $600 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% senior notes due in December 2018. The company's liquidity should provide it with sufficient flexibility to meet its day-to-day operational needs and continue its balanced approach to investing in the business and returning capital to shareholders while maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's second-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.9 million barrels per calendar day in its six-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,740 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude oil and light product pipelines. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. Through MPLX, MPC has ownership interests in gathering and processing facilities with approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 8.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 610,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.

References to Earnings

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions, except per-share data)

2018



2017 Revenues and other income:









Sales and other operating revenues(a) $ 18,694



$ 16,134

Sales to related parties

172





154

Income from equity method investments

86





57

Net gain on disposal of assets

2





5

Other income

30





43

Total revenues and other income

18,984





16,393

Costs and expenses:









Cost of revenues (excludes items below)(a)

17,370





14,946

Purchases from related parties

141





122

Depreciation and amortization

528





536

Selling, general and administrative expenses(b)

402





390

Other taxes

103





108

Total costs and expenses

18,544





16,102

Income from operations(b)

440





291

Net interest and other financial costs(b)

183





149

Income before income taxes

257





142

Provision for income taxes

22





41

Net income

235





101

Less net income attributable to:









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

16





16

Noncontrolling interests

182





55

Net income attributable to MPC $ 37



$ 30













Per-share data









Basic:









Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 0.08



$ 0.06

Weighted average shares:

476





525

Diluted:









Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 0.08



$ 0.06

Weighted average shares:

480





530

Dividends paid $ 0.46



$ 0.36















(a) We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue - Revenue from contracts with customers, as of Jan. 1, 2018, and elected to report certain taxes on a net basis. We applied the standard using the modified retrospective method and, therefore, comparative information continues to reflect certain taxes on a gross basis.



(b) We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Retirement Benefits Presentation of Pension and Postretirement Cost, as of Jan. 1, 2018, and applied the standard retrospectively. As a result, we reclassified prior period amounts from Selling, general and administrative expenses to Net interest and other financial costs to conform to current period presentation.

Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2018



2017 Income (Loss) from Operations by Segment









Refining & Marketing(a) $ (133)



$ (70)

Speedway

95





135

Midstream(a)

567





309

Items not allocated to segments:









Corporate and other unallocated items(b)

(88)





(83)

Pension settlement expenses

(1)





—

Income from operations(b)

440





291

Net interest and other financial costs(b)

183





149

Income before income taxes

257





142

Provision for income taxes

22





41

Net income

235





101

Less net income attributable to:









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

16





16

Noncontrolling interests

182





55

Net income attributable to MPC $ 37



$ 30













Capital Expenditures and Investments









Refining & Marketing $ 191



$ 192

Speedway

39





35

Midstream(c)

482





1,070

Corporate and Other(d)

36





28

Total $ 748



$ 1,325















(a) On Feb. 1, 2018, we contributed certain refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX. The results of these new businesses are reported in the Midstream segment prospectively from Feb. 1, resulting in a net increase of $181 million to Midstream segment results and a net decrease to Refining & Marketing segment results of the same amount in the first quarter of 2018. No effect was given to prior periods as these entities were not considered businesses prior to Feb. 1, 2018.



(b) We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Retirement Benefits Presentation of Pension and Postretirement Cost, as of Jan. 1, 2018, and applied the standard retrospectively. As a result, we reclassified prior period amounts from Selling, general and administrative expenses to Net interest and other financial costs to conform to current period presentation.



(c) Includes $220 million for the acquisition of the Ozark pipeline and an investment of $500 million in MarEn Bakken related to the Bakken Pipeline system in the three months ended March 31, 2017.



(d) Includes capitalized interest of $18 million and $12 million, respectively.

Supplementary Statistics (Unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended

March 31



2018



2017 MPC Consolidated Refined Product Sales Volumes (thousands of barrels per day (mbpd)(a)

2,275





2,085

Refining & Marketing (R&M) Operating Statistics









R&M refined product sales volume (mbpd)(b)

2,261





2,070

R&M margin (dollars per barrel)(c) $ 10.58



$ 11.65

Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(d)

93





83

Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(e)









Crude oil refined

1,745





1,511

Other charge and blendstocks

160





197

Total

1,905





1,708

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

52





67

WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent)

26





15

Refined product yields (mbpd):(e)









Gasoline

917





867

Distillates

609





544

Propane

31





28

Feedstocks and special products

287





224

Heavy fuel oil

34





29

Asphalt

58





56

Total

1,936





1,748

Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(f)









Planned turnaround and major maintenance $ 2.22



$ 3.10

Depreciation and amortization

1.37





1.63

Other manufacturing(g)

4.09





4.72

Total $ 7.68



$ 9.45

R&M Operating Statistics by Region - Gulf Coast









Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(h)









Crude oil refined

1,056





850

Other charge and blendstocks

167





222

Total

1,223





1,072

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

60





84

WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent)

13





4

Refined product yields (mbpd):(h)









Gasoline

534





499

Distillates

360





309

Propane

19





21

Feedstocks and special products

298





243

Heavy fuel oil

23





18

Asphalt

17





14

Total

1,251





1,104

Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(f)









Planned turnaround and major maintenance $ 2.87



$ 4.31

Depreciation and amortization

1.09





1.35

Other manufacturing(g)

3.91





4.62

Total $ 7.87



$ 10.28









Supplementary Statistics (Unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended

March 31



2018



2017 R&M Operating Statistics by Region - Midwest









Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(h)









Crude oil refined

689





661

Other charge and blendstocks

35





30

Total

724





691

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

38





45

WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent)

47





29

Refined product yields (mbpd):(h)









Gasoline

383





368

Distillates

249





235

Propane

12





8

Feedstocks and special products

31





35

Heavy fuel oil

11





11

Asphalt

41





42

Total

727





699

Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(f)









Planned turnaround and major maintenance $ 0.99



$ 0.98

Depreciation and amortization

1.77





1.93

Other manufacturing(g)

4.16





4.50

Total $ 6.92



$ 7.41

Speedway Operating Statistics









Convenience stores at period-end

2,742





2,731

Gasoline and distillate sales (millions of gallons)

1,393





1,393

Gasoline and distillate margin (dollars per gallon)(i) $ 0.1561



$ 0.1566

Merchandise sales (in millions) $ 1,129



$ 1,127

Merchandise margin (in millions) $ 319



$ 320

Merchandise margin percent

28.3 %



28.4 % Same store gasoline sales volume (period over period)

(1.5) %



(1.0) % Same store merchandise sales (period over period)(j)

2.3 %



2.1 % Midstream Operating Statistics









Crude oil and refined product pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(k)

3,459





2,888

Terminal throughput (mbpd)

1,445





1,424

Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(l)

4,171





3,184

Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(l)

6,629





6,132

C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(l)

423





367















(a) Total average daily volumes of refined product sales to wholesale, branded and retail customers.



(b) Includes intersegment sales.



(c) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by total refinery throughputs.



(d) Based on calendar-day capacity, which is an annual average that includes down time for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.



(e) Excludes inter-refinery volumes of 42 mbpd and 55 mbpd for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.



(f) Per barrel of total refinery throughputs. Effective with the Feb. 1, 2018, dropdown, direct operating costs related to certain refining logistics assets are now reported in the Midstream segment. Comparative information has not been adjusted.



(g) Includes utilities, labor, routine maintenance and other operating costs.



(h) Includes inter-refinery transfer volumes.



(i) The price paid by consumers less the cost of refined products, including transportation, consumer excise taxes and bank card processing fees, divided by gasoline and distillate sales volumes.



(j) Excludes cigarettes.



(k) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines owned or operated by MPLX, excluding equity method investments.



(l) Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Segment Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (Segment EBITDA) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2018



2017 Segment EBITDA(a)









Refining & Marketing(b) $ 119



$ 197

Speedway

174





199

Midstream(b)

748





500

Total Segment EBITDA(a)

1,041





896

Total segment depreciation & amortization

(512)





(522)

Items not allocated to segments

(89)





(83)

Income from operations

440





291

Net interest and other financial costs

183





149

Income before income taxes

257





142

Income tax provision

22





41

Net income

235





101

Less net income attributable to:









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

16





16

Noncontrolling interests

182





55

Net income attributable to MPC $ 37



$ 30















(a) Segment EBITDA represents segment earnings before interest and financing costs, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Segment EBITDA is used by some investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Segment EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.



(b) On Feb. 1, 2018, we contributed certain refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX. The results of these new businesses are reported in the Midstream segment prospectively from Feb. 1, resulting in a net increase of $181 million to Midstream segment results and a net decrease to Refining & Marketing segment results of the same amount in the first quarter of 2018. No effect was given to prior periods as these entities were not considered businesses prior to Feb. 1, 2018.

Select Financial Data (Unaudited)













(In millions) March 31

2018

Dec. 31

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,653



$ 3,011

MPLX debt

11,862





6,946

Total consolidated debt

17,258





12,946

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

1,000





1,000

Equity

18,863





20,828

Debt-to-total-capital ratio (percent)

46





37

Shares outstanding

467





486













Net cash provided by (used in) operations (quarter ended) $ (137)



$ 2,745















Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Margin to Refining & Marketing Income (Loss) from Operations





Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2018



2017 Refining & Marketing loss from operations $ (133)



$ (70)

Plus (Less):









Refinery direct operating costs(a)

1,081





1,202

Refinery depreciation and amortization

236





251

Other:









Operating expenses(a)(b)

722





456

Segment (income) expense, net(a)

(108)





(64)

Depreciation and amortization

16





16

Refining & Marketing margin(c) $ 1,814



$ 1,791







(a) Excludes depreciation and amortization.



(b) Includes fees paid to MPLX for various midstream services.



(c) Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, excluding any LCM inventory market adjustment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, it provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Speedway Total Margin to Speedway Income from Operations





Three Months Ended

March 31 (in millions)

2018



2017 Speedway income from operations $ 95



$ 135

Plus (Less):









Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses

384





366

Depreciation and amortization

79





64

Income from equity method investments

(14)





(13)

Net gain on disposal of assets

—





(4)

Other income

(1)





(3)

Speedway total margin $ 543



$ 545













Speedway total margin:(a)









Gasoline and distillate margin $ 217



$ 218

Merchandise margin

319





320

Other margin

7





7

Speedway total margin $ 543



$ 545







(a) Speedway gasoline and distillate margin is defined as the price paid by consumers less the cost of refined products, including transportation, consumer excise taxes and bank card processing fees and excluding any LCM inventory market adjustment. Speedway merchandise margin is defined as the price paid by consumers less the cost of merchandise. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

