Marc Edwards to Race for MonkeyMoto AGVSPORT America Race Team in MotoAmerica

DALLAS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MonkeyMoto AGVSPORT America Race Team announces Marc Edwards from Roseville, California will ride with the team in MotoAmerica during 2018. 17-year-old Marc will campaign the complete season in MotoAmerica along with various AFM and CMRA regional events. Marc started racing in 2016 as a Novice and his first weekend of racing saw him reach the podium in all three races with a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. 2017, his first-year racing in the AFM expert class, saw Marc earn 3rd overall expert.

Marc Edwards (26) with teammates Jay Newton (98) and Kevin Olmedo (14) Jay Newton and Kevin Olmedo with their first MotoAmerica trophies

Marc's racing efforts have been encouraged by his parents, and has been working with Eric Kondo of Eric Kondo Racing, an ex-AFM class champion and AMA racer from 1984 to 1989. Eric Kondo Racing has been working with youths at the club level to prep them for future opportunities and is very happy to see Marc land with MonkeyMoto and is excited to see where Marc and MonkeyMoto go from here.

David Roy, MonkeyMoto Race Team Director, states "Marc has had a quick rise to success and we are excited to be in his corner as he enters the next stage of his racing career at the national level. Racing in MotoAmerica creates many new challenges for young riders and our race team is geared to help up and coming riders like Marc."

The decision was made at the recent MotoAmerica round in Virginia where the MonkeyMoto AGVSPORT America team had success as other team riders Jay Newton and Kevin Olmedo podiumed in the LuiqiMoly Junior Cup class.

The work for the team begins in earnest as Marc joins the team in Oklahoma for the next CMRA round, the Fourth Annual Westby Classic at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in Hallett, Oklahoma. Marc will be running his Yamaha R3 in the sprint classes and joining Jay Newton #98 for the Ultra Lightweight Six-Hour Endurance.

For more information contact:

MonkeyMoto

David Roy

194983@email4pr.com

www.monkeymoto.com

AGVSPORT America, LLC

Kevin Martin

194983@email4pr.com

www.agvsportusa.com

About MonkeyMoto

MonkeyMoto (formerly North Texas Superbikes) is based in the Dallas, Texas area and has been providing racer support both on track and off for over fifteen years. MonkeyMoto runs race teams in MotoAmerica and the Central Motorcycle Roadracing Association (CMRA) circuit.

About AGVSPORT America

AGVSPORT is a legacy brand in the USA and around the world which has been providing benefits to motorsports enthusiasts for over 32 years, giving value to everyone from the casual enthusiasts, track days riders and professional road racers. AGVSPORT has been the official leathers of the California Superbike School leathers for more than 25 years.

AGVSPORT was created in the USA as a partnership with the founder of AGV Helmets, Gino Amisano. The AGVSPORT legacy is providing the best protective gear for all riders, from racers to recreational riders and from commuters to touring enthusiasts. AGVSPORT has been 100% American owned since becoming independent of AGV Helmets in 2001, and our team is dedicated to the American market first.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marc-edwards-to-race-for-monkeymoto-agvsport-america-race-team-in-motoamerica-300647986.html

SOURCE MonkeyMoto LLC; AGVSPORT America LLC

Related Links

http://www.monkeymoto.com

http://www.agvsportusa.com

