Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud

In the fashion industry, inspiration strikes quickly, and innovation happens every few months in the form of the newest collection, making supply-chain management a complex task. The success of each collection depends on Marc Jacobs' ability to quickly engage with these suppliers, receive the materials needed, and get products from the runway to the rack in as little time as possible. Further complicating the process, designers and creatives are working months in advance to anticipate trends for next season even before this season's collection is available.

This model of engaging many suppliers for each collection creates a high volume of invoices. To solve this challenge, Marc Jacobs automated its accounts payable (AP) workflow by leveraging a hybrid cloud approach. The company uses MediusFlow, a Microsoft Azure-based AP invoice automation solution that integrates directly with Microsoft Dynamics 365, the company's on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. By having better control over its AP processes, Marc Jacobs was able to immediately improve supplier relations by ensuring invoices were correctly routed and paid on time.

"At Marc Jacobs, we're launching a completely new offering every four months — a model that's rather unique to the fashion industry," said Regis Litre, Marc Jacobs CIO. "By embracing this hybrid cloud model, we're better enabling and empowering creativity to continue to push the envelope when it comes to our designs. Now, we're able to tap into the most talented artisans around the world to bring our avant-garde creations from the runway to our vast network of stores and retailers as quickly as possible."

Today, 92 percent of Marc Jacobs' invoices are routed to the correct approver without human intervention, and time to pay invoices has been reduced from up to 90 days to just five days. Now, when invoices arrive in Marc Jacobs' centralized AP inbox, they are automatically routed to the appropriate approver by MediusFlow, eliminating the age-old problem of invoices getting buried in inboxes when someone is on vacation or even simply when volume is high. Because the solution is cloud-based, approvers can receive and approve the invoice from any device, anywhere – whether they're in the office or out meeting with a new vendor. This not only significantly improves the company's ability to innovate, it also provides better insight and more transparency into the company's bottom line.

"Marc Jacobs' success with MediusFlow, Azure and Dynamics is a great example of how we can combine the power of the Microsoft Cloud with the unique expertise of our partners to help solve our mutual customers' most complex business challenges, transform their businesses and allow them to innovate as quickly as needed," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft. "Fashion trends change on a dime, and thanks to the cloud, Marc Jacobs can now stay well ahead of those trends to continue to delight its customers."

About Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs (www.marcjacobs.com) is a global brand that produces womenswear, menswear, accessories, kidswear, jewelry, watches and fragrances. Started in 1986 with business partner Robert Duffy, Marc Jacobs has grown to include hundreds of doors worldwide. Jacobs is one of the most celebrated American designers to date also serving as the Design Director of Louis Vuitton since 1997.

About Medius/MediusFlow

Medius is a leading global provider of accounts payable (AP) invoice automation solutions in the cloud. The MediusFlow solution automates and simplifies the entire accounts payable process, enabling an unprecedented level of truly touchless invoice processing, shortened lead times, greater control, and improved visibility of financial metrics. The company has more than 2,500 customers around the globe – and over 150,000 unique cloud users. www.mediusflow.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

