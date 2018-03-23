March of Dimes Launches New Campaign To Raise Awareness of Urgent Health Crisis Moms and Babies Face in the U.S.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the preeminent non-profit organization leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today launched a new awareness campaign focused on highlighting the urgent health crisis moms and babies in the U.S. face. The campaign, "Won't Stop", emphasizes March of Dimes' work to support the needs of every mom and every baby. As the organization celebrates its 80th anniversary, the eight-week cross-channel and experiential campaign will have a national presence with additional activations in select major markets.
The work of March of Dimes is more critical than ever, with pregnancy-related deaths more than doubling over the past 25 years and premature birth and its complications remaining the largest contributors to infant death in the United States.
"America continues to lag far behind its peers in addressing nearly every aspect of maternal and infant health. The pervasive health inequities are also alarming: women of color are up to 50 percent more likely to give birth prematurely and their children can face a 130 percent higher infant death rate. In the U.S., black women have a maternal death rate over three times higher than women of other ethnicities," said Stacey D. Stewart, president of March of Dimes. "It is critical for our organization to mobilize citizens to create a future where every pregnancy is healthy and supported, and every baby has the brightest future from the very start." From fighting the polio epidemic of the 1940s and 1950s, to preventing birth defects and addressing maternal and neonatal care, March of Dimes has historically been a beacon of hope and a go-to source for responding to the most urgent needs of mothers and babies.
Today, March of Dimes is leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies, no matter their location, race, or income. The organization advocates for policies to protect moms and babies and is working to radically improve the health care they receive. March of Dimes also pioneers research to find solutions and empowers families with the programs, knowledge and tools to have healthier pregnancies.
"March of Dimes is transforming at a time when issues of maternal health and pregnancy are still considered taboo and many remain unaddressed," said Chris Maddocks, Chief Marketing Officer, March of Dimes. "It is also a time where health disparities in our country are worsening and need our full attention. Our strategy is to create awareness and to empower new parents and those considering parenthood. If we can do that, we can create lasting change for the health of every mom and baby."
At the centerpiece of the campaign is the female-directed video depicting real, diverse moms-to-be, mothers and babies in a montage of moments showcasing triumph, loss and love. There are no lullabies, the women are not fragile, and the babies are all fighters. A powerful anthem of hope the spot also showcases March of Dimes in action, introducing audiences to the primary player in the movement for healthy moms and strong babies.
In the addition to the recent launch of a new logo and website – featuring an electric violet update to its classic purple branding – March of Dimes today unveiled a mural in Washington D.C. near Union Station. Created by artist and D.C. native Loveis Wise, the mural represents the disparities within the health system where women and babies of color continue to experience the highest rates of maternal and infant mortality.
March of Dimes is encouraging those who want to join the fight to visit MarchofDimes.org/wontstop.
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we stand up for every mom and every baby. Visit marchofdimes.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
