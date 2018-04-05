Marcolin Group And Moendi Sign A Joint Venture In Mexico

The JV, named Marcolin Mexico, is 51% owned by Marcolin Group and its headquarters will be based in Naucalpan in the State of Mexico. It will distribute the eyewear collections of some of the brands which are part of the Marcolin Group portfolio.

Massimo Renon, CEO Marcolin Group, said: "We are proud to establish this joint venture with the Goldwasser family. Their long-lasting experience in the wholesale and retail eyewear distribution across Mexico will allow Marcolin Group to further grow and strengthen its presence in that area".

Mario Goldwasser, Moendi's Founder, added: "Our family is extremely proud of the new JV partnership with an industry leader like Marcolin Group, making us very excited to represent its leading brand portfolio in Mexico. Thanks to the common business vision which is the pillar of our partnership, we will work together to enhance Marcolin Group's market share in our country".

About Marcolin Group

Marcolin Group, among the worldwide leading companies in the eyewear industry, stands out for the pursuit of excellence, continuous innovation and a unique ability to faithfully combine design and Italian craftsmanship with the core values of each brand.

In 2017, the company sold about 14 million eyeglasses.



About Moendi

Moendi Group has been an important player in the Mexican Market since 1972. Today Moendi is the largest independent distributor in Mexico, its strategy has always been to focus in long term relationships with its customers, suppliers and employees. It has more than 1000 customers in the 32 states of Mexico. It relies on giving excellent personal service to each of its customers, it has a very strong structure in its supply chain, marketing, sales force and customer service.

In 2016, the company sold more than 250,000 optical frames & sunglasses.

