Mardi Gras Proposal During The Rio Parade!

Sue decorated a beautiful maraca, Krewe of Rio's signature throw, that stated "Will You Marry Me".

The location of the couple was set along the parade route… specific signs were created so Sue knew exactly who to throw to as the parade rolled along… she tossed the maraca with perfection to Marissa's open hands! Marissa was so excited to catch a maraca, but as she read it and noticed her Anthony going down on one knee, she knew this was much more than just a fun night at a parade. She said YES to Anthony, and this perfect moment in their lives was caught on video.

The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade always has incredible sights and sounds, make your plans now for 2021… LET'S DO RIO!

Krewe of Rio Parade 2021 – Saturday February 6th 2021

The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio was formed in Lafayette LA in 2005 by eleven Mardi Gras loving friends and it has grown to be one of the most admired Krewes of Acadiana. The Rio de Janeiro theme was chosen for all the opportunity it would present for eye-popping costumes, heart pounding music and fantastico Latin-style fun! Each year the Krewe holds three major events; a Brazilian Sambada in the summer, Rio Ball in early January, and the exciting Rio Parada 10 days before Mardi Gras. www.RioLafayette.com

