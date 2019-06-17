Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels Standardizes Operations with Infor

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Compass Properties and Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts have selected Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) for their property management system (PMS). Margaritaville, which has been rapidly expanding throughout the United States and the Caribbean, has launched a new lifestyle, select-service hotel brand, Compass by Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, and Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma, which will offer an upscale inclusive resort experience in beachfront destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. Infor HMS will be the brand standard PMS for these properties and will be the preferred vendor for the Margaritaville full-service resorts.

After a thorough search of all applicable global PMS vendors, Infor was selected because of its customer support, industry-specific advanced functionality, and cloud-hosted nature of Infor HMS, which helps to make it an intuitive, innovative, and user-friendly platform. The system provides the breadth and depth to handle all Compass and Margaritaville properties from select service to city center properties to their full-service resorts.

"In building a new brand of hotels, coupled with our existing brand, we had the opportunity to reevaluate the systems our properties had in place and make changes to help support our growth and allow us to provide an even better guest experience," said Brad Schwaeble, chief operating officer, Margaritaville. "As our brand continues to grow and evolve, we are proud to name Infor our preferred PMS vendor to help standardize operations across our locations. In Infor, we have found a go-forward partner that has a deep understanding of the industry and best practices for success."

Infor HMS is a fully integrated property management system built for the cloud with flexibility, security, efficiency and mobile capabilities to help organizations deliver a great guest experience. The solution utilizes mobile applications for guest check-in and housekeeping, features automated and customizable reporting capabilities, and includes optional offerings around revenue management, point-of-sale (POS) and business intelligence (BI) tools to support the full range of unique needs for hospitality organizations.

"Travel and leisure is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, making this a critical time to modernize operations with innovative, scalable technology that can help support future growth and changes," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "Infor's new partnership with Margaritaville and Compass properties will help the organization continue to evolve and expand into new markets, while continuing to elevate guest satisfaction."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

