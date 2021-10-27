Marine Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 4.25 Bn from 2020 to 2025 | Growth of Shipbuilding Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The growth of the shipbuilding industry and increase in marine trading and logistics activities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices will challenge market growth.

The marine coatings market report is segmented by type (anti-corrosive, anti-fouling, and others), market landscape (epoxy, polyurethane, and others), application (coastal, deepsea, containers, offshore house, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 81% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for marine coatings in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV



BASF SE



Baril Coatings USA



Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.



Endura Coatings

Marine Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, US, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Baril Coatings USA, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

