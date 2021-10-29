Marine Engines Market Potential Growth Variance will be USD 2.80 Bn | Increase in Maritime trade and Fleet size will Boost Demand | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is driven by an increase in maritime trade and fleet size. In addition, the growth in demand for naval vessels is another key factor anticipated to support the marine engines' market share growth.

The Marine Engines Market is segmented by Type (outboard engines and inboard engines) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

AB Volvo

BAE Systems Plc

Beta Marine Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CMD Costruzioni Motori Diesel Spa

Cummins Inc.

Elco Motor Yachts

General Electric Co.

IHI Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Marine Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CMD Costruzioni Motori Diesel Spa, Cummins Inc., Elco Motor Yachts, General Electric Co., IHI Corp., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

