Marine Engines Market Potential Growth Variance will be USD 2.80 Bn | Increase in Maritime trade and Fleet size will Boost Demand | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 29, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine engines market is set to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. The report on the marine engines market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Download Our Free Sample Report and get insights on various factors influencing the potential growth variance.
The market is driven by an increase in maritime trade and fleet size. In addition, the growth in demand for naval vessels is another key factor anticipated to support the marine engines' market share growth.
The Marine Engines Market is segmented by Type (outboard engines and inboard engines) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly as well as download 3 reports annually.
The marine engines market covers the following areas:
Marine Engines Market Sizing
Marine Engines Market Forecast
Marine Engines Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AB Volvo
- BAE Systems Plc
- Beta Marine Ltd.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CMD Costruzioni Motori Diesel Spa
- Cummins Inc.
- Elco Motor Yachts
- General Electric Co.
- IHI Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Related Reports:
Marine Turbine Propulsion Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Marine Outboard Engines Market by Engine Power and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Marine Engines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.80 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.85
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CMD Costruzioni Motori Diesel Spa, Cummins Inc., Elco Motor Yachts, General Electric Co., IHI Corp., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article