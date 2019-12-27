Marine Lighting Market Outlook, 2027 - Price Fluctuations of Raw Materials May Hamper Market Growth
Dec 27, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Lighting - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Marine Lighting market accounted for $311.49 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $587.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.
Increasing seaborne trade activities, growth of shipbuilding industry, and growing demand for cruise & commercial ships are the factors driving the market growth. However, price fluctuations of raw materials may hamper the market growth.
By Application, compartment and utility segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period due to its significance in commercial vessels applications. These lights are practical and ordered by guidelines to be made of blast confirmation materials. Commercial ships and container ships are the major users of compartment & utility lights.
Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to factors such as rising global trade and high demand of for commercial ships.
Some of the key players profiled in the Marine Lighting market include Foresti & Saurdi, Hella, NJZ Lighting Technology, West Marine, Signify, Taco Marine, Osram GmbH, Lumitec, Britmar Marine, Ajmera Electrotech, Techno Marine Corporation, Savage Marine, Lumishore, Koito, and Ushio Lighting.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Ship Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Commercial Ship
5.3 Passenger Ship
5.4 Yacht
6 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Decorative Lights
6.3 Functional Lights
7 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fluorescent
7.3 LED
7.4 Xenon
7.5 Halogen
7.6 Other Technologies
8 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Navigation Lights
8.3 Docking Lights
8.4 Compartment and Utility Lights
8.5 Reading Lights
8.6 Dome Lights
8.7 Safety Lights
8.8 Inboard Lighting
9 Global Marine Lighting Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Civil Use
9.2.1 Cargo Ship
9.2.2 Fishing Boat
9.3 Military Use
9.4 Other End Users
10 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Foresti & Saurdi
12.2 Hella
12.3 NJZ Lighting Technology
12.4 West Marine
12.5 Signify
12.6 Taco Marine
12.7 Osram GmbH
12.8 Lumitec
12.9 Britmar Marine
12.10 Ajmera Electrotech
12.11 Techno Marine Corporation
12.12 Savage Marine
12.13 Lumishore
12.14 Koito
12.15 Ushio Lighting
