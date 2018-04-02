Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

Marine Products Corporation

ATLANTA, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that during the first quarter of 2018 it purchased 110,141 shares under its share repurchase program. 

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo offshore sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com

JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

 

