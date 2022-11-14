Maritime Safety System Global Market to Reach $24.62 Billion by 2026 from $18.4 Billion in 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Safety System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maritime safety system market is expected to grow from $17.66 billion in 2021 to $18.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19%. The marine safety system market is expected to grow to $24.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56%.

The main types of systems include ship security reporting system, automatic identification system (AIS), global maritime distress safety system (GMDSS), long range tracking and identification (LRIT) system, vessel monitoring and management system, other systems (automated manifest system (AMS), and automated mutual assistance vessel rescue system (AMVER). Security reporting system refers to electric systems used to prevent or abate potential risks in ships by taking less hazardous processes programs to reduce injuries and property loss. The maritime safety systems are used for loss prevention and detection, security management, counter piracy, coastal monitoring, safety of ship, pollution prevention and response (PPR) management. They used by government institutions, oil & gas, marine & construction, shipping & transportation, cargos & containers, other end-users.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the maritime safety system market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the maritime safety sytem market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing maritime trade and transportation are expected to propel the maritime safety system market. The increased well-being of consumers leads to increased production. The lower emissions on long voyages, maritime trade, and transportation assist producers in remaining competitive. The volume of products moved on a single trip is greater, making sea transport more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than other methods of shipping goods over long distances. For instance, In April 2019, a report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development projected a significant increase in a variety of ocean economic activities by 2030. According to estimates, the worldwide value generated by ocean-based industries could double from $1.5 trillion in 2010 to $ 3 trillion in 2030. Therefore, the rising maritime trade and transportation will drive the maritime safety system.

Technology developments such as AI, IoT are a key trend gaining popularity in the maritime safety system market. For a long time, the key technology of marine safety and systems has remained unchanged. However, the rising number of accidents, terrorism, and other components is now subject to many changes created within maritime safety and security by involving AI, IoT, Big Data, digital route management, innovative defense technology, integrated control systems, and others.

For instance, In December 2020, Iridium Communications, satellite communications company, has introduced its GMDSS service that is embedded with a strong network of 66 cross-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites which provide low latency, high-quality, and real-time voice and data connections across the entire system, including seas and polar regions.

