Mark Cuban, Don Peebles, And Byron Allen To Speak At The 23rd Annual Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Black Enterprise at the 2018 Entrepreneurs Summit hosted by Nationwide on Wednesday, June 6 through Saturday, June 9, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a powerhouse lineup of some of the nation's most accomplished and celebrated entrepreneurs and motivational speakers. The three-day conference brings together more than 1,000 of the country's leading entrepreneurs, business-funding sources, and corporate executives. The Entrepreneurs Summit is designed to provide attendees with countless opportunities to meet, network, and learn from hundreds of entrepreneurs, including angel investors, from around the country with a focus on innovation, capitalization, monetization, and growth.
The 2018 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit boasts high-powered sessions on critical business topics such as "Fireside Chat with Mark Cuban," "BE Talk: Design Your Business Breakthrough," "The Right Way to Fund Your Startup," "SistersInc. – Handling Our Business," and "Franchise Fever," just to name a few.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Mark Cuban, Owner, Dallas Mavericks; Co-host, ABC's Shark Tank
- Donahue Peebles, Founder, Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corp.
- Troy Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida
- Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina
- Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina
- Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder & CEO ACT-1 Group
- Byron Allen, CEO, Entertainment Studios
- Natalie Madeira Cofield, Founder & CEO, Walker's Legacy
- Ramon Ray, Entrepreneur, Editor, Smart Hustle Magazine
- Spectacular Smith, Founder & CEO, Adwizar
- Carla Hall, Co-host, ABC's The Chew
- Reham Fagiri, Co-founder & CEO, AptDeco
- Hope Wiseman, Co-founder, Mary and Main
- John Webb, CEO and Managing Partner, Quantum Reach
- Dawn Dickson, Founder & CEO, Flat Out of Heels; PopCom
- Angelina Darrisaw, Founder, C-Suite Coach
…and many more.
The Summit will also host the annual Elevator Pitch Competition, where four finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs (including Black Enterprise CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr.) before a live audience will have the opportunity to win $10,000 to fund their business.
The Summit will allow attendees to gain access to the connections, financing, resources, and strategic insight they need to launch and grow their dream businesses. This is a must-attend event for aspiring business owners, startup founders, and established entrepreneurs looking for new money-making and growth opportunities for their ventures.
"Nationwide is proud of our continued Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit sponsorship and our commitment to supporting minority businesses and diverse communities," said Lu Yarbrough III, Associate Vice President of Diverse and Cause Marketing at Nationwide. "This conference has something that will benefit all who have an entrepreneurial spirit … from those who are thinking about starting a business to those who already have one up-and-running."
The 2018 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit is hosted by Nationwide, with presenting sponsor, Toyota; platinum sponsor Koch Industries; corporate sponsors Day Runner, FedEx, Walmart, and Wells Fargo; and strategic partners, Fifth Third Bank, NC Education Lottery, Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council, and Visit Charlotte.
