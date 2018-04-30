Mark Cuban, Don Peebles, And Byron Allen To Speak At The 23rd Annual Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

The 2018 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit boasts high-powered sessions on critical business topics such as "Fireside Chat with Mark Cuban," "BE Talk: Design Your Business Breakthrough," "The Right Way to Fund Your Startup," "SistersInc. – Handling Our Business," and "Franchise Fever," just to name a few.

Confirmed speakers include:

Mark Cuban , Owner, Dallas Mavericks ; Co-host, ABC's Shark Tank

Owner, ; Co-host, ABC's Donahue Peebles , Founder, Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corp.

Founder, Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corp. Troy Taylor , Chairman & CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida

Chairman & CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Vi Lyles , Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina

Mayor of Steve Benjamin , Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina

Mayor of Janice Bryant Howroyd , Founder & CEO ACT-1 Group

Founder & CEO ACT-1 Group Byron Allen , CEO, Entertainment Studios

CEO, Entertainment Studios Natalie Madeira Cofield , Founder & CEO, Walker's Legacy

Founder & CEO, Walker's Legacy Ramon Ray , Entrepreneur, Editor, Smart Hustle Magazine

Entrepreneur, Editor, Spectacular Smith, Founder & CEO, Adwizar

Founder & CEO, Adwizar Carla Hall , Co-host, ABC's The Chew

Co-host, ABC's Reham Fagiri, Co-founder & CEO, AptDeco

Co-founder & CEO, AptDeco Hope Wiseman , Co-founder, Mary and Main

Co-founder, Mary and Main John Webb , CEO and Managing Partner, Quantum Reach

CEO and Managing Partner, Quantum Reach Dawn Dickson , Founder & CEO, Flat Out of Heels; PopCom

Founder & CEO, Flat Out of Heels; PopCom Angelina Darrisaw , Founder, C-Suite Coach

…and many more.

The Summit will also host the annual Elevator Pitch Competition, where four finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs (including Black Enterprise CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr.) before a live audience will have the opportunity to win $10,000 to fund their business.

The Summit will allow attendees to gain access to the connections, financing, resources, and strategic insight they need to launch and grow their dream businesses. This is a must-attend event for aspiring business owners, startup founders, and established entrepreneurs looking for new money-making and growth opportunities for their ventures.

"Nationwide is proud of our continued Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit sponsorship and our commitment to supporting minority businesses and diverse communities," said Lu Yarbrough III, Associate Vice President of Diverse and Cause Marketing at Nationwide. "This conference has something that will benefit all who have an entrepreneurial spirit … from those who are thinking about starting a business to those who already have one up-and-running."

The 2018 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit is hosted by Nationwide, with presenting sponsor, Toyota; platinum sponsor Koch Industries; corporate sponsors Day Runner, FedEx, Walmart, and Wells Fargo; and strategic partners, Fifth Third Bank, NC Education Lottery, Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council, and Visit Charlotte.

For updates, follow the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit page on Facebook and search the #BEintheQC hashtag on Twitter.

