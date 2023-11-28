Mark Richt, Former UGA Football Coach, Joins Atlanta Neuroscience Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Neuroscience, a leading organization dedicated to advancing research and innovation in the field of neuroscience, is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Richt, former University of Georgia (UGA) football coach, to its esteemed Board of Directors.

Mark Richt brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for making a positive impact in the community. During his tenure as the head football coach at UGA, Richt achieved remarkable success, leading the Bulldogs to numerous championships and earning widespread recognition for his commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Mark Richt to the Atlanta Neuroscience Board of Directors," said Roy Rangel, Executive at Atlanta Neuroscience. "His proven leadership, dedication to success, and deep-rooted commitment to community service align perfectly with our mission to advance neuroscience research and improve the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders."

In addition to his accomplishments in the world of collegiate athletics, Richt has a longstanding history of philanthropy and community involvement. His leadership skills and passion for making a difference make him a valuable addition to the Atlanta Neuroscience team.

"I am honored to join the Atlanta Neuroscience Board of Directors and contribute to the incredible work being done in the field of neuroscience," said Mark Richt. "I believe in the power of collaboration and the potential for research to positively impact individuals and families affected by neurological disorders. I am excited to be a part of this dynamic organization and contribute to its mission."

As a member of the Atlanta Neuroscience Board of Directors, Mark Richt will play a key role in guiding the organization's strategic initiatives, fostering partnerships, and advancing its mission to promote breakthroughs in neuroscience research.

About Atlanta Neuroscience:

Atlanta Neuroscience is a leading organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience research and innovation. Through collaborative efforts, the organization seeks to make significant strides in understanding neurological disorders and improving the lives of individuals affected by these conditions. Learn more at https://www.atlantaneurosciencefoundation.org/.

