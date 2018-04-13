Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team

Matt Mullen and Colin Shaw, both Managing Directors, Casualty, report to Rodrigues directly. Mullen and Shaw are responsible for running the risk management excess casualty business within the Markel Assurance division, focusing on cultivating broker relationships and making Markel a more attractive market.

Mullen is based in New York and leads the excess casualty underwriting teams located in the US and Bermuda. Elizabeth Stewart, Senior Director, reports to Mullen and now oversees Markel's excess casualty underwriting efforts in Bermuda. "Liz has worked directly with our Bermuda brokers for a number of years and knows what it takes to develop meaningful, long-term relationships. She has done an excellent job increasing our visibility in the market and representing Markel and its expanding product portfolio," said Mullen.

Shaw is based in Dublin and leads the European excess casualty teams in Dublin and London. Siobhan Walshe reports to Shaw and oversees the excess casualty business in London. "Siobhan has a wealth of experience in the London excess casualty market space. She manages the day-to-day operations for the casualty team and continues to develop meaningful and valuable relationships with brokers and clients in the London marketplace," said Shaw.

"Both Matt and Colin have developed long-tenured teams and forged enduring and valuable relationships with brokers in their respective markets," stated Rodrigues. "Coupled with their years of underwriting expertise in this space, I am confident they will lead the excess casualty team to continued growth and new opportunities."

The excess casualty underwriting unit focuses on large accounts and targets Fortune 1000 companies and businesses that specialize in health care, life sciences, transportation, industrials, construction, and energy.

About Markel Assurance

The Markel Assurance business division offers products for standard and hard-to-place risks in the US, Bermuda, Dublin, and London. Policies are written on admitted and excess and surplus lines bases. Product verticals include professional liability, casualty, and property/marine. Regional offices in the US are located in Richmond, Virginia; Atlanta; Dallas; Scottsdale, Arizona; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Chicago; New York City; and Red Bank, New Jersey.

Markel Assurance is a business division of Markel Service, Incorporated. Markel Service, Incorporated provides underwriting management and claim services for the Markel insurance companies. In California, Markel West Insurance Services (license numbers 0D95581 and 2E11302) provides risk analysis and claim services to their wholesale partners in need of excess and surplus lines products offered by Markel Assurance.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

