Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter

Debbie has been writing marine risks for over 35 years, starting at CIGNA Corporation. She moved to Chubb in 1986 where latterly, in 1998, she was appointed as vice president, Chubb Limited, for North American yacht underwriting, product and pricing manager.

Mike Wimbridge said:" We have known Debbie for a long time and we are delighted she's going to be part of our team. She's extremely well known and well connected in the US market and has an important role to play in broadening the distribution reach for our skills and expertise."

Chris Fenn, marine managing director, added: "Since Mike's appointment in 2016, Markel has established itself as a major player in the yacht market. Debbie's appointment continues that progress, adding the US to our market interests in London, Singapore and Dubai."

About Markel International:

Markel International Limited is a subsidiary of Markel Corporation, a US-based holding company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MKL). Markel International writes insurance and reinsurance business through four divisions and through offices across the UK, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Markel International's insuring entities include Syndicate 3000, Markel Resseguradora do Brasil S.A. and Markel International Insurance Company Limited. Markel International also manages the business of Abbey Protection Group which provides legal and professional fees insurance cover as well as legal and tax consultancy services. For more information please visit us at www.markelinternational.com

About Markel Corporation:

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markelcorp.com.

